Ground game, strong defense and Jaren Kanak lead Hays to regional playoff win

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

ANDOVER – Jaren Kanak’s hamstring was just fine, thank you. So was the Hays High defense.

Kanak was nursing a sore hamstring but one could not tell it from Friday night’s playoff game against Andover. The Indians' senior quarterback rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns and the HHS defense did the rest, shutting down the Trojans’ offense.

Hays High (8-2) won the Class 5A Regional 18-6 to advance to next Friday’s Sectional at Maize (8-2). Only two other teams in school history have played 11 games in a season.

“I think that’s what we’re most proud of, the company we’re in,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “Our goal has been to play 12. That’s going to be really tough, got our work cut out for us.”

Andover (8-2) worked to try to find a soft spot in the Indian defense, to no avail. The Trojans’ running game was hampered when senior Max Middleton did not play in the second half due to an apparent injury. Andover tried the passing game, and except for one big play, junior QB Brady Strausz had trouble finding receivers while under a heavy pass rush. Senior linebacker Gavin Meyers sacked Strausz three times.

“Defense was lights out,” Crough said. “Good rushing attack by Andover that we’ve heard about all week long. Had a good plan.”

The Indians’ plan on offense was to give Andover a heavy dose of Kanak and senior running back Roy Moroni.

“That was the plan, get those guys going,” Crough said. “Jaren was feeling better all week, thought we would run him more. Roy as well; he had been running the ball well lately.”

Andover had the first scoring opportunity, but senior Carter Champlin missed a 25-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Kanak got the game’s first touchdown, scoring from a yard out with 1:37 left in the first half. The Indians led 6-0 after senior Jack Fields missed the extra point. Andover drove deep into HHS territory late in the second quarter, but Strausz lost a fumble with 7 seconds remaining in the half.

“I was thinking (at halftime) if our defense plays like it has been, we’re going to win,” Crough said. “We talked about offensively, if we get another score, we would be in a pretty good spot. We thought if we got up two scores we had a pretty good chance of winning.”

Hays High got that second score late in the third quarter, on Kanak’s 35-yard run around right end with 3:29 left. The Indians lined up to kick the extra point but faked it. The 2-point pass failed and the Indians led 12-0.

Kanak again found running room around the right side in the fourth quarter, scoring from 24 yards out. The Indians led 18-0 with 4:37 remaining after Fields’ PAT was no good.

The HHS backs found running room behind a patchwork offensive line that opened the holes.

“Our offensive line, we’ve been kind of gluing them together lately with injuries,” Crough said. “Just some guys stepping up.”

Andover got on the board with 2:56 left in the game on a 57-yard pass from Strausz to junior wide receiver Xadrian Carbajal. The Trojans’ 2-point conversion failed.

Now, it’s on to Maize.

“We’ve got kids who want to win and want to put in the time to put themselves into position to win,” Crough said. “We’re always going to get the best out of this group.”