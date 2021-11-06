TMP stuns Hoisington in playoff upset

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

HOISINGTON – The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team stunned the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A Friday night, jumping out to a big halftime lead and holding on for a 36-27 regional victory.

The Monarchs scored on their first two possessions and later got a kickoff return for another score to lead 26-6 at halftime.

“It was just perfect,” TMP coach Jay Harris said. “I think we came out with a lot of energy.

“I think we shocked them as much as anything,” he added. “They came down and scored and we returned the kickoff for a touchdown.”

TMP (8-2) started the scoring with senior Bryce Seib’s 3-yard run up the middle. Junior kicker David Fouz missed the extra point and TMP led 6-0 with 7:55 left in the first quarter. The Monarchs made it 13-0 on freshman Griffin Schumacher’s 18-yard dash into the end zone on fourth down with 3:21 left in the opening quarter.

Senior Legend Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 11:16 left in the second quarter for Hoisington, but the Cardinals missed the extra point and trailed 13-6. The Monarchs responded immediately, with Harris returning the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown, and TMP led 20-6 after the PAT. Harris then scored from a yard out with 5:02 left in the half, but Fouz missed the extra point and the Monarchs led 26-6.

Coach Harris was wary at halftime of a Cardinal comeback in the second half.

“We had been talking the whole time that they are a third-quarter team,” Harris said. “They make great adjustments at halftime. We had to know in the third quarter they were going to come at us really hard.”

Hoisington (8-2) scored with 8:47 left in the third quarter on a 23-yard run by Robinson, who found more running room in the second half. The Cardinals ran in the 2-point conversion and trailed 26-14.

The Cardinal scored again in the third on a 15-yard pass from senior QB Wyatt Wikum to junior wide receiver Leyton Haxton with 49 seconds left in the period. The 2-point try failed, and TMP still led 26-20.

Harris gave the Monarchs some breathing room with a 37-yard TD run around left end with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter. Fouz kicked the PAT for a 33-20 lead.

Robinson, who rushed for 160 yards, scored again from a yard out for Hoisington to get the Cardinals within one score at 33-27.

TMP then put together a drive capped by senior Jace Wentling’s 37-yard field goal with 2:39 left to make it a two-score game.

“I had all the confidence in the world he could do that,” Harris said. “He’s made some kicks over the years, but none bigger than that. That was the biggest field goal of his career.”

The Monarchs now have another big game, at home Friday against Kingman (9-1) in a 2A Sectional contest. The last time TMP advanced this far in the playoffs was in 2002.

“It’s exciting,” Harris said. “I’m happy for the kids. They’re doing a great job. They just want to keep playing football.”