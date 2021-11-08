Tigers fall to national power UConn

By the Hays Daily News

STORRS, Conn. – The Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team played an exhibition game against the second-ranked team in NCAA Division I on Sunday. The Tigers, ranked in the top 10 in two preseason Division II polls, fell to UConn 111-47 at Gampel Pavilion.

After the Huskies led 33-4 after the first quarter the Tigers played UConn closer in the second and third. But the Huskies went on another scoring blitz in the fourth, outscoring FHSU 32-7 to close out the game.

Katie Wagner led Fort Hays with 11 points and seven rebounds and Olivia Hollenback added 10 points.

UConn, which placed six players in double figures, was led by 20 points from Christyn Williams.

FHSU opens the season Friday against Southeastern Oklahoma State in a tournament hosted by Missouri Western at St. Joseph, Mo. The Tigers will then play Sioux Falls (S.D.) on Saturday. The Tigers’ home opener is Nov. 19 against St. Cloud State (Minn.).