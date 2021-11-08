TIgers storm past Northeastern State 64-6

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Tigers struggled to score in the first quarter. The next three quarters were not like the first.

The Fort Hays State University football team – after scoring just a single touchdown in the first 15 minutes – rolled past Northeastern State 64-6 in MIAA action Saturday.

“The way these kids played today … I’m just proud of them,” FHSU coach Chris Brown said.

FHSU running back Adrian Soto scored from a yard out with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter, then the Tigers added three touchdowns in the second period to take a 27-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Chance Fuller accounted for all three scores with a TD pass of 7 yards to wide receiver Manny Ramsey followed by scoring connections of 3 and 14 yards to tight end Hunter Budke.

Fuller’s second scoring pass broke the school career record for TD passes with his 61st, passing Jacob Mazera, who finished with 60 in 2018. Fuller, a redshirt junior, added another touchdown pass in the second half for four on the day and 63 in his career.

Fort Hays added three more touchdowns and a safety in the third quarter. Fuller threw a 20-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Monterio Burchfield, reserve running back Clay Robinson scored from 32 yards out and backup QB Voshon Waiters scored on an 11-yard run.

Robinson ran for a touchdown from 11 yards out in the fourth and Toronto King came off the bench to score the Tigers’ final touchdown on a 22-yard run as Tiger backups saw the field in the second half.

“Every snap they get is important, just getting them used to playing in the MIAA,” Brown said. “Just get that game experience is huge. It is different.”

Northeastern State (2-8), which dropped its sixth straight, avoided a shutout with a touchdown on the final play of the game.

Fort Hays (5-5) ends the season this Saturday with a 1 p.m. game against Pittsburg State (7-3) on Senior Day at Lewis Field Stadium. The Gorillas lost 28-26 to Washburn on Saturday.

FHSU needs a win to continue a streak of winning seasons, now at seven. The last time the Tigers finished with a losing record was in 2012, when they went 5-6.

“Let’s not break the streak,” Brown said. “Let’s continue those winning traditions.”