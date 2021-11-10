Early injuries could shape outcome of Tigers season

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Injuries forced younger players into action for the Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team last season. The Tigers are already dealing with injuries this year before the season has even started.

Senior forward Jared Vitztum, who led the nation in double-doubles last season while averaging a team-high 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, hurt his shoulder in a preseason scrimmage against another school. FHSU coach Mark Johnson expects Vitztum to be available for the season opener, but added he would not be at 100 percent.

“Before he hurt his shoulder in preseason, probably playing as well as any player I’ve ever had,” Johnson said of Vitztum, a 6-foot-8 forward and former Thomas More Prep-Marian standout. “Offensively, playing at the next level of confidence.

“His shoulder, he’s probably at 60-70 percent, going to try to play this weekend,” he added. “Affects his scoring a little bit. I think the biggest thing we’ve noticed is he can’t raise his left arm above his head. It’s affecting his rebounding.”

In addition to Vitztum’s injury, in the same scrimmage the Tigers lost 6-3 freshman guard Elijah Nnanabu, who sat out last season with an injury.

“With Elijah hurt and not being able to play is a big blow, just like he had to sit out last year,” Johnson said. “When he gets back in the lineup he makes us even bigger.”

Due to injuries, FHSU started redshirt-freshman Kaleb Hammeke every game at point guard last season and freshman guard Quinten Rock also played in every game, starting 19. Hammeke was named MIAA Freshman of the Year and was an honorable mention All-MIAA pick while averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 assists, fifth-best in the league. Rock finished second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game.

“What was maybe perceived as a negative at some point last year is a positive moving forward, with the fact those guys have so much game experience,” Johnson said.

While the Tigers had to make adjustments due to injuries last season, this year they will have to adjust to the new 3-point line. The change was delayed a year to this season for Division II and Division III, moving the line back to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches. The old distance was 20 feet, 9 inches.

“How much impact will that have,” Johnson said. “You still have to make 3-pointers in today’s game. How well our team adjusts to that 3-point line will be a deciding factor in how well we do.”

Fort Hays, which finished 11-11 last year in Johnson’s 20th season, opens this season at home on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. game against Arkansas Tech at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers will play Southwestern Oklahoma State on Sunday at 3 p.m. in GMC.

“Having these regional tournaments, you’re coming out of the blocks with really good competition,” Johnson said. “Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma will be two talented teams from the GAC that will be good tests for us.”