FHSU Women start season with big expectations

The Tigers have almost everybody back from last year’s team which won the MIAA regular season title and finished 22-4. They are picked as the team to beat in the preseason conference poll and FHSU also is ranked fourth in the nation.

“Expectations are high, but that’s OK,” said Tony Hobson, entering his 14th season as Fort Hays State University women’s basketball coach. “I would rather have it that way than the other.”

The Tigers are led by a pair of seniors who were on the MIAA first team last year, 5-foot-10 forward Whitney Randall and 5-8 point guard Jaden Hobbs. Randall led the team in scoring at 15 points per game while Hobbs, an honorable mention All-America pick, averaged 14.4 points while leading the MIAA in assists (6.0) and 3-point percentage (.449), setting school records in the process.

“She’s the best point guard I’ve ever coached, 35 years – including three boys’ teams I had – and I’ve had some good ones,” Hobson said. “Just look at some of the point guards I’ve had here.

“Jaden is next level,” he added. “She’s very smart and has the skills and ability to go with it.”

The Tigers also return 6-3 forward Olivia Hollenbeck, an honorable mention All-MIAA pick who averaged 9.3 points as a freshman, and 5-11 guard Katie Wagner, who was the team’s top rebounder with 6.2 per game and also averaged 9.2 points as a freshman.

FHSU has been hurt by injuries down the stretch in recent seasons. Last year, guard Sydney Golladay, who started 22 games as a freshman, and guard Cydney Bergmann, an honorable mention MIAA selection as a junior, were hurt. Neither player will be available when the Tigers open the season Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo., in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against Southeastern Oklahoma State. FHSU plays again Saturday in the Missouri Western tournament, against Sioux Falls (S.D.) at 1:30 p.m.

“I don’t know when they will be back ready to play,” Hobson said. “They both think they are going to be cleared this week for more activity.

“My timeline, I was hoping they would be available when we start conference play, which is about the first week of December,” he added. “I don’t know if that’s realistic.”

Over the summer, the NCAA moved back the 3-point line for women, from 20 feet, 9 inches to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches.

Hobson is not a fan of the change.

“I thought it was dumb to do it. ... I think it will be the same amount of shots,” he said. “I don’t think it will have much effect on the game.”

FHSU played an exhibition game on Sunday at UConn, the second-ranked team in NCAA Division I. The Tigers lost 111-47 but profited from the experience, Hobson said.

“We were just hoping to execute some offensive sets and reverse the ball and get some decent looks,” Hobson said. “For a lot of the game, we were able to do that.”

The quickness and length can’t be replicated on the Division II level, Hobson said.

“I think the next team is going to seem really tiny and really slow,” he said.