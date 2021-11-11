Hays High travels to Maize in battle of 8-win teams

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

5A Sectional Playoffs

Including the regular season, this the third time in four weeks that the Hays High football team has hit the road to play a Wichita-area opponent. The latest is Friday, when Hays High (8-2) travels to third-ranked Maize (8-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff in a Class 5A West Sectional.

HHS coach Tony Crough knows Wichita is where the traditional state powers play their football.

“We’re getting used to going down there and playing against the big boys from the suburbs and the city of Wichita,” Crough said. “If you’re going to be a 5A West contender you’ve got to play those schools.

“Maize is another one, a big-time 5A power on this side of the state,” he added. “Maize is very, very good. It’s going to be a tough game.”

The Indians will look for a way to contend with Maize’s standout dual-threat quarterback, junior Avery Johnson. He rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 143 in last week’s 28-21 playoff win over Wichita-Bishop Carroll.

“I don’t know if there is a more electrifying, talented player in the state,” Crough said. “He’s the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation in the class of 2023.

“He is amazing to watch,” he added. “You watch the film and he makes play after play after play with his arm, with his feet.”

Hays High has its own dynamic quarterback in senior Jared Kanak, a Clemson commit. Kanak, who has battled a hamstring injury in recent weeks, rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 18-6 regional win at Andover. For the season, Kanak has rushed for 1,413 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“I think on Friday night he was feeling pretty good,” Crough said. “I don’t think he’s pushing that hamstring to 100 percent. I would say he played about 85-90 percent.

“He will be playing on Friday night,” he added. “I don’t know what percent he will be at. Jared at 75 percent has been better than a lot of people at 100 percent.”

Running back Roy Moroni gives the Indians another option in the ground game. The HHS senior, who has rushed for 15 touchdowns, needs 18 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.

The Indians would like to control the clock on offense to keep the ball out of Johnson’s hands.

“We’re going to hopefully limit his chances of getting the ball,” Crough said.

The Indian defense, which has given up 19.4 points per game, is led by senior linebacker Gavin Meyers, who had three sacks last week.

“I think Gavin Meyers is incredible,” Crough said. “He makes so many good football plays. He’s kind of been overshadowed a little bit by Jaren. It starts with Meyers and our defensive line. Those guys up front are just playing physical, good strong football.”

HHS has muscled its way into rarified air this year, with the Indians just being the third team in program history to play an 11th game in a season. The last time was in 1993. Getting to this point is something Crough has emphasized since taking the HHS job.

“We’ve talked about it for four years now,” Crough said. “It’s no secret in our program we talked about it when we got here. Let’s be one of the most successful teams in the history of Hays High football.”