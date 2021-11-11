Tigers playing for pride in season finale

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University football team has something to play for in Saturday’s final game of the season. So does senior guard Amari Angram-Boldin, who will don a Tiger uniform for the final time against Pittsburg State.

Angram-Boldin is feeling protective of his junior quarterback, Chance Fuller, having not given up a sack all season.

“I pride myself in keeping the quarterback up,” Angram-Boldin said. “Chance Fuller is one of my best friends in this world. Just keeping him up, keeping him healthy. Not giving up any sacks is the biggest accomplishment I’ve had this year.”

Angram-Boldin took advantage of the extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to the program this season. Even though the Tigers have lost a lot of close games and need a win Saturday to finish over .500, Angram-Boldin has no regrets.

“Unfortunate turn of events this season,” Angram-Boldin said. “Obviously, we wish it could be better, but I don’t have any regrets coming back for this sixth year.”

Angram-Boldin, who has never been part of a Tiger team which has lost to the Gorillas, doesn’t want to start now. Kickoff for Senior Day is 1 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

“Just want to go out and get a win in my last one,” Angram-Boldin said.

Tiger coach Chris Brown said getting a victory is important. Fort Hays (5-5) has had seven straight winning seasons. The Tigers finished 5-6 in 2012.

“It’s been a long time since Fort Hays has not had a winning season,” Brown said. “That’s at stake right now.

“We’re sitting here at 5-5 and we need this win,” he added. “To be 6-5 gives us eight seasons in a row. We need that, to build going into next year.”

The Tigers will be facing an angry Gorilla squad after Pittsburg State (7-3) lost 28-26 to Washburn last week.

“It kind of broke their playoff hopes,” Brown said. “They’re probably looking at a bowl game. They’re going to come in here and want to beat us.”

FHSU beat Northeastern State 64-6 on the road last week.

“Just gave us a boost,” said Brown, whose team had lost three of its last four going into the game. “When we play well, when we play physical, and we do everything together, great things can happen.”

Brown recognized the efforts of his seniors as they play in their final game.

“I appreciate what they’ve done for us,” Brown said. “They did some great things while they were here. They won a lot of ball games, a lot of those guys were all-conference players as well. They did get some wins, and they were part of some conference championships as well. I just want to thank them for all they’ve done for us.”