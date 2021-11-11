TMP defense faces test in Kingman spread offense

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

2A Sectional Playoffs

The Thomas More Prep-Marian defense is giving up just 10.8 points per game. The Monarchs have faced ground-oriented offenses this year but will see something new in Friday’s playoff game. Kingman’s spread offense will test the TMP secondary, throwing the ball early and often.

“They’re pretty well all passing,” TMP coach Jay Harris said. “It will be something different for us.

“We’ve got the defensive backs who can cover it,” he added. “I’m not too worried about that.”

Defensive backs Mark Rack and Andrew Schwartz each have three interceptions. They will be aided by a pass rush led by defensive end Kenton Ginther, who has five sacks.

“I don’t think people realize how fast he is,” Harris said of Rack. “He sees the ball, goes and gets it.”

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium for the Class 2A Sectional. The Monarchs advanced after a 36-27 win in the regional at fourth-ranked Hoisington last week.

“It’s always fun to have a home crowd,” Harris said. “Our crowd down at Hoisington was amazing. Hopefully we can get that same type of atmosphere on our home field.”

TMP (8-2) will get a heavy dose of Kingman quarterback Nolan Freund. He passed for 274 yards and touchdowns and ran for another score as Kingman (9-1), ranked fourth this week, took a 28-21 playoff win last Friday over Garden Plain.

“They really spread things out all over the field,” Harris said.

The Monarchs have their own quarterback who makes the offense go in Kade Harris, the coach’s son. Harris has thrown for 961 yards, with eight TDs and seven interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for a team-high 963 yards with 11 scores. Running back Bryce Seib adds 455 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Jace Wentling is the top pass-catcher with 31 receptions for 416 yards and three touchdowns.

Harris also is a threat on special teams; he returned a kickoff for a score last week and is averaging 28.5 yards per kickoff return. He also is averaging 15 yards on punt returns.

“We can score with our defense, we can score with our special teams, we can score with our offense,” Harris said. “A whole lot of different ways we can put points on the board.”

This is the deepest TMP has advanced in the playoffs since 2002.

“Our guys are excited about that,” Harris said. “It hasn’t been done for a long time.”