Dreling signs to play baseball at Tennessee

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Dylan Dreiling wore a Tennessee cap at Thursday’s ceremonial signing of a letter-of-intent to play baseball for the Volunteers, capping a three-year journey.

Dreiling, who will be a senior outfielder and pitcher for the Hays High baseball team next spring, committed to play for Tennessee the summer before his freshman year in high school.

“The coaching staff, I just fell in love with them,” Dreiling said after the ceremony in the school cafeteria. “I thought it was a good fit.”

Tennessee, which made it to the College World Series this spring, originally recruited Dreiling, who bats and throws left-handed, as a pitcher. But the Vols are now looking at him to play in the outfield. Dreiling was unsure if he would be redshirted next year.

“All I know is the recruiting coordinator told me there’s two open spots out of the outfield and there’s three of us,” Dreiling said.

Dreiling played on the HHS varsity as a freshman, batting .323 with four home runs and 21 RBI. After his sophomore season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dreiling hit .430 last spring, with three homers and 26 RBI, and the Indians finished third at the Class 5A state tournament.

On the mound, Dreiling pitched 17 innings with 28 strikeouts as a freshman, earning a save with a 4.10 ERA. As a junior, Dreiling went 9-0 with a 0.50 ERA, with 94 strikeouts in 54 innings.

Dustin Dreher, who was a Hays High assistant coach when Dreiling was a freshman, was the team’s head coach last spring. He said part of what separates Dreiling from other players is his competitiveness.

“You see it when he’s on the mound,” Dreher said. “He does not want to lose. He prepares that way, that’s the big thing. He’s preparing to be the best every time he goes out.”

Dreher said Tennesses is getting not just a good hitter but also an elite defender.

“He's just a great athlete,” Dreher said. “His arm in the outfield is top-notch, he’s got that next-level arm. … In the outfield, I would put him up with any outfielder in the state of Kansas.

“He’s got the next-level, pop, too, he added. “The ball really jumps off his bat.”

Frank Leo, the Indians’ head coach in 2019 for Dreiling’s freshman year, also is his grandfather. From an early age he would put a baseball in Dreiling’s hand and they would often go out and play catch. Now, his grandson will soon be playing catch for an NCAA Division I team from the SEC.

“Watching him grow up, it’s hard to believe he’s at this stage,” Leo said. “He’s worked so hard to get to this point.”

Leo said Dreiling’s temperament will serve him well at the next level.

“He’s going to be playing against the best,” Leo said. “One thing I’ve noticed about him over the years, he keeps tha even keel. Game of baseball, you have to do that.”

However, Tennessee is next year. First things first is Dreiling’s senior season in high school.

“I just want to win, go to state again,” Dreiling said.

Dreher joked he would like to have Dreiling for another four years, but he will settle for one more.

“He’s going to do great things for us this spring,” Dreher said. “I expect great things from him and his fellow seniors this year. We’ve got a really solid senior class we’re looking forward to this year.”