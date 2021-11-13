FHSU women open season with a win

By the Hays Daily News

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team opened the season with a victory, as has become the custom for the Tigers. FHU never trailed in winning 81-65 over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Friday in the Hillyard Women’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic.

The Fort Hays women extended its streak in season openers, winning for the 18th straight time. The Tigers also won their 44th consecutive non-conference game in the regular season.

Freshman guard Katie Wagner led FHSU with a career-high 23 points. Newcomer Lauren West also scored in double figures, as the sophomore transfer added 10 points. Senior point guard Jaden Hobbs added nine points and eight assists. A pair of freshmen, Emma Ruddle and Megan Earney, also scored nine points apiece.

FHSU led 25-16 after the first quarter and 43-36 at the half. The Tigers outscored the Savage Storm 24-17 in the third to take a 14-point lead into the fourth.

Briley Moon led all scorers with 26 points for Southeastern Oklahoma State.

The Tigers were scheduled to play Sioux Falls (S.D.) on Saturday at the tournament. FHSU’s home opener is 6 p.m. Friday against St. Cloud (Minn.) State in Gross Memorial Coliseum.