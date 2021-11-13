Hays playoff push ends in loss at Maize

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

MAIZE – The Hays High football team had the ball and a chance to take the lead late in Friday night’s playoff game against Maize. But a turnover ended the Indians’ hopes of knocking off the third-ranked team in the state.

Maize (9-2) won the Class 5A Sectional 48-36. Hays High (8-3) made program history, playing an 11th game in a season for just the third time, the last in 1993.

“We wanted to have a chance,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “Anytime you get in an elimination game like that, you hope to have a chance.”

Eagle junior quarterback Avery Johnson – one of the top prospects in the nation in the class of 2023 – was as good as advertised, throwing for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s incredible,” Crough said. “Extremely talented, for one. Throws at an elite level, runs at an elite level.

“He will be playing on Saturdays somewhere big soon,” he added. “We’ll be watching, saying that’s the same thing we saw in high school.”

HHS countered with its own elite recruit at QB. Jaren Kanak, a Clemson commit described by Crough as a linebacker playing quarterback, finished with 203 yards rushing and two TDs.

Oh yeah, then there was a play which forever more likely will be known simply in Indian program lore as The Run.

With HHS trailing 14-8 in the first quarter, Kanak took off around right end. The 210-pounder ran over and through eight would-be tacklers on a 60-yard dash into the end zone.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a run like that before, especially on that stage, that level,” Crough said. “That one is going to be in the highlights for a long time to come.”

Daeshaun Carter started the scoring for Maize with a 1-yard TD run after HHS went for it on fourth down at its own 28-yard line on its first series, but came up short.

“We figured we needed to take those chances early, no matter where we were on the field,” Crough said. “One, because any chance we could take to keep the Johnson kid off the field, we were going to have a better chance to win.”

Hays High countered the Maize score with a 15-yard TD run by senior running back Roy Moroni, who went over 1,000 yards for the season. The Indians decided to go for 2-point conversions after each touchdown. They converted on the first one to lead 8-7.

“We haven’t been very good lately making extra points,” Crough said. “We just thought let’s go for two early on and see if we can get a couple of those. If we can make half of our 2-point conversions that’s better than making half of our extra points.”

Maize regained the lead on Carter’s 29-yard TD before Kanak’s long scoring run, which gave the Indians a 16-14 lead after he ran over the 2-point conversion.

Johnson then threw a deep pass to wide receiver Bryce Cohoon, who caught the ball in stride and raced 72 yards into the end zone to give the Eagles a 21-16 lead with 3:53 left in the first quarter.

Kanak scored on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter for a 22-21 Indian lead, but Johnson tossed a 21-yard TD pass to Jaeden Martin to give Maize a 27-22 halftime lead.

Tayveon Williams scored from 2 yards out to start the second half, giving Maize a 35-22 lead after the Eagles converted a 2-point pass. Hays High lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and on the first play after the turnover Johnson hooked up with wide receiver Justin Stephens for a 38-yard scoring connection for a 41-22 lead.

Later in the third quarter, Maize missed a 44-yard field goal before HHS started its comeback.

Moroni scored from 10 yards out with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Indians were successful on the 2-point conversion to get within 41-30. Sophomore Malik Bah added a 5-yard TD run to make it a one-score game at 41-36.

Hays High then stopped Maize on downs at the Indian 48 with 4:07 left in the game. Kanak moved the chains with a 7-yard run on fourth down, but two plays later his deep pass from the Eagle 36-yard line was intercepted. Maize added a late score on Williams’ 91-yard TD run.

“This is what a 5A playoff football game is supposed to be like,” Crough said. “I think the Maize team, that’s a state championship-caliber team. They’ve got a player at quarterback who can win you a state championship.”

Crough said the Indians have a senior class – like the ones he had before this one – that will have set the example of what Hays High football is all about.

“This group of seniors has been part of three playoff wins,” Crough said. “Hopefully the underclassmen look at them and see how hard they work and what they did.

“We think the culture’s in place, seeing what hard work and dedication will do, and how it pays off,” he added. “It’s a group of seniors that laid everything out there. They didn’t leave anything on the field.”