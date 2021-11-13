Monarchs fall in sectional game against Kingman, first shutout all season

By Hailey Chapman

The Hays Daily News

In their final game Friday night against Kingman, the Monarchs lost 35-0, bringing their season to a close with a final record of 8-3.

The Eagles struck first with an unlikely 4th and 12 37-yard touchdown as junior quarterback Nolan Freund found Carter Helm near the five-yard line.

“We had done a great job on the previous play breaking up a pass and then had a little bit of blown coverage on that play. We got down a little after that play and did not recover quick enough,” Head Coach Jay Harris said.

After an Eagle interception in the second quarter, the Monarchs seemed to regain their footing, reaching their 30 yard line.

However, on a 22 yard touchdown pass, Avrey Albright was able to capitalize on a Monarch turnover, bringing the Eagles to 13-0. Both extra points were scored by quarterback and kicker Freund.

With 8:26 remaining, the Eagles were again able to score on a Helm touchdown, followed by a successful extra point attempt by Freund.

The third quarter showed immense success for the Eagles as they scored another touchdown with 3:36 remaining. Freund was able to successfully hand off the ball to running back Geoff Holloway bringing the score to 28-0 heading into the final quarter of play.

As the clock ran down to 3:08 the Eagles were able to pull out their final touchdown of the game on a Colby Schreiner touchdown. With the extra point good, the final score sat at 35-0, advancing Kingman into next week's playoff game.

Friday evening's game was the first shutout for the Monarchs this year. Prior to today, TMP defense had given up roughly 10 yards per game defensively.

“Kingman was a lot more physical than we thought they were going to be,” Harris said.

The Kingman Eagles boasted a 10-1 record coming into Friday night’s sectional game, with their only loss in their home opener against Cheney.

“They were able to shut down our inside game early so we tried to get on the edges and they were able to shut that down as well. They had an answer for every play we tried to run,” Harris said.

Of the defense, Harris shared that the Eagles were able to get some big pass plays that allowed them to get their ground game going. Kingman’s Avrey Albright was Freud's main receiving target for the Eagles with 10 receptions for 80 yards.

This year was nevertheless monumental for TMP. The last time a Monarch football team saw the playoffs was in 2002.

“It was great to get 2 play-off victories, first against Minneapolis and then a huge victory last week against Hoisington,” Harris said.

Last week the Monarchs stunned Hoisington with a 36-27 win to send them to sectionals.

“They are a great group of guys to coach. They enjoy being together and playing football together. They were always helping each other stay up and ready to play during the season,” Harris said.

The Monarchs closed out their season with a record of 8-3. Harris states that his senior class was a huge factor in the team's success this year.

“I will miss their desire to come to practice everyday and make each other and everyone else around them better. This senior class is the biggest reason for the turn-around of TMP football. They are a great group of guys on and off the field,” Harris said.

Coach Harris is hopeful for next season and shares the chemistry within the team has created a solid foundation for the upcoming years.

“They have seen what it takes to be successful: hard work in the off-season, hard work during the season and stay committed to what we are doing.”