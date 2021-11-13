Tiger soccer players earn conference honors

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University men’s soccer team landed nine players on the all-conference squad, with a pair of Tigers earning elite honors.

Sophomore Taisei Arima was honored as the GAC/MIAA Player of the Year and senior Alec Davis was named GAC/MIAA Defender of the Year. They join senior forward Blake Arndt, junior goalkeeper Kieran Brown and sophomore midfielder Viktorr Robertsson on the first team. Senior defender Antonio De La Torre was selected to the second team, while sophomore midfielder Ethan Doud and sophomore defender Jonathan Gammelvind each earned honorable mention honors.

In addition, Bevis was named a Distinguished Scholar Athlete. On the field, Bevis helped the Tigers claim a 0.89 Goals Against Average as FHSU posted six shutouts this season. Bevis also was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2019, when he garnered all-region honors.

Arima finished the regular season tied with Arndt for the conference lead in points generated with his eight goals and team-high five assists. Arima is now a two-time all-conference choice after making the second team in last spring’s shortened season.

Fort Hays has now claimed the conference’s top offensive player award in all three years since the GAC and MIAA combined for men’s soccer. The Tigers have won the top defender award twice since the conferences merged.