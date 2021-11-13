TMP Senior Emilee Lane Signs With UNK Volleyball

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Thursday afternoon, TMP senior outside hitter Emilee Lane signed to continue her volleyball career with the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Currently ranked 7th in the region amongst the NCAA, UNK has been a powerhouse in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Lane is the daughter of Patti and Michael Lane and shared that her family, teammates, coaches, and friends have all contributed greatly to her success both on and off the court.

“The relationships I have and that I have built, I feel like the girls teach me so much, even me being a senior and some of them being freshman, I’ve learned a lot from them,” Lane shared.

The biggest contribution to her success, Lane states, is from her coach of six year Natausha Dreher. Though Dreher has recently resigned from her position as head coach at TMP, it was not before making a remarkable impact on Lane.

“Coach Dreher has been there since I was twelve, she coached my club team when I was little and she has had the biggest impact on me as a person and then with my athletics and the recruiting process as well,” Lane said.

Of Lane, Dreher had nothing but praise to express over their years together.

“She is such a sponge, her vision for the game- so much of the game is what your eyes see and where your brain can apply that and she has just excelled when it comes to the game and yet she is still learning and growing,” Dreher said.

Dreher has coached Lane from the age of 12 and was able to see her all the way through high school and into college.

“I have been lucky enough to coach her since she was twelve and it has just been beautiful, it has been such a blessing, she has grown physically in the game but also maturing from this little girl to this level headed, strong, competitive young woman,” Dreher said.

Alongside senior setter Kassidi Yost, Lane was named unanimously to the All-MCL first team. Sophomore Kiera Wagstaff was named second team.