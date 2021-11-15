Bracket set for 39th annual Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shoot-Out

By the Hays Daily News

Hays High School has released the boys’ and girls’ brackets for the 39th annual Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shoot-Out. Hays High athletic director Lance Krannawitter said due to COVID-19 travel restrictions two schools had to withdraw from the basketball tournament, reducing the field to six teams.

The season-opening tournament, scheduled for Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, guarantees three games for each team. The Hays High boys will look to defend their title after defeating Thomas More-Prep Marian in last year’s championship game. The Hugoton girls will be back to defend their title won a year ago over Life Prep.

The highlight for local basketball fans will be an opening night matchup between Hays High and TMP, for both the boys and girls. The girls will play at 6:30 p.m. at the Hays High gym, followed by the boys’ game at 8:15 p.m.

In other first-round matchups, the Hugoton girls play Olathe West at 3 p.m. at the HHS gym, followed by the schools’ boys’ teams at 4:45 p.m. The Hugoton girls are led by junior standout Mikyn Hamlin, who has narrowed her college choices to five schools, including Wichita State. At the Hays Middle School gym, the Great Bend boys will play Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside High at 6:30 p.m., followed by the schools’ girls’ teams at 8:15 p.m.