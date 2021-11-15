FHSU women off to hot start

By The Hays Daily News

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The fourth-ranked Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team won its second game at the Hillyard Women’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic on Saturday, defeating Sioux Falls (S.D.) 82-73.

The Tigers did it playing most of the game without standout point guard Jaden Hobbs. The FHSU senior appeared to hurt her ankle on a drive to the basket four minutes into the game. Hobbs was aided as she limped off the court and did not return.

Katie Wagner took over, leading the Tigers in scoring for the second straight game. Wagner, still classified as a freshman, poured in 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both a career high.

The Tigers, as was the case in Friday’s 81-65 season-opening win over Southeastern Oklahoma State, never trailed in Saturday’s game. FHSU led 14-10 after the first quarter and 37-26 at halftime. Both teams scored 21 points in the third quarter and the Cougars got within five in the fourth, but no closer as they dropped their second straight.

Megan Fannin also scored 26 points for Sioux Falls. Freshman Olivia Hollenbeck, still classified as a freshman, added 16 points for Fort Hays and senior Whitney Randall scored 15.

FHSU plays its home opener at 6 p.m. Friday against St. Cloud (Minn.) State in Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers, who host a four-team classic over the weekend, will play 4 p.m. Saturday against Cameron (Okla.).