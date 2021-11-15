Pitt State offense too much for Tigers in season finale

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State football team took on the Pittsburg State Gorillas in Saturday morning’s MIAA matchup. The Tigers battled to end with a winning season, entering the game at 5-5.

The Gorillas came in hot on a 95 yard kickoff return for the first touchdown of the game. Dallis Flowers returned the 60 yard kick to put Pitt State on the board. Gorilla kicker Cross Holmes made a successful kick attempt to grant PSU a 7-0 lead with 11:48 remaining in the first quarter.

In a back and forth game, the Tigers struck with 9:34 remaining on a 2 yard handoff from junior quarterback Chance Fuller to junior running back Keylan Chapman. Parker Janky’s kick attempt brought the Tigers back into the game, tied at 7-7.

Pitt State quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. reached Christian Carter on a 25 yard pass, with the field goal attempt good, the Gorillas led 14-7 with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Fuller answered back quickly with a 3rd and 5 55 yard pass to sophomore running back Adrian Soto, with the field goal attempt good the game was tied at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The second half was dominated by the Gorillas with an 82 yard touchdown pass and a 22 yard field goal to bring Pitt State’s lead to 34-17.

FHSU battled with a Janky field goal and a 68 yard drive that was intercepted by Pitt State’s Jack Barkley. The last Tiger touchdown came too late, Fuller scored on a 2 yard rush with just 0:37 remaining in the final quarter. The final score of Saturday’s game was 34-24.

Saturday’s game also honored twelve Tiger seniors including Jhimon Preston, Jordan Starks, Monterio Burchfield, Trey McJunkin, Voshon Waiters, Layke Heimerman, Sterling Swopes, Toby Godwin, Amari Angram-Boldin, Kyon Clark, Irick McDonald, and Javaris Sanders.

Tiger football head coach Chris Brown shared his expectations for next season.

“We’ve got guys on the team that can make things happen but it comes down to them doing what they need to do, to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Brown said.

This year, the Tigers had some young faces in the mix including freshman linebackers John Johnson and Myles Menges, and sophomore defensive back Jaqualen Brown.

"We've got guys on the team that can make things happen, they need to teach the others how things are done, how we do things here- but it comes down to them doing what they need to do, to make sure this doesn't happen again," Brown said.

The last time a Tiger football team had a losing season was in 2012, where they ended their season 5-6.

“We’re gonna bring kids in and if you want to keep your position, you better work., but being 5-6, having a losing season, that's unacceptable here at Fort Hays State,” Brown said.

The Tigers are looking to restore their former glory, dating back to their outstanding 11-1 season, where they clinched the MIAA conference title. Junior quarterback Chance Fuller states that it comes down to physical strength on the field.

“To see that success again we just need to play more as a team and win every play against the guy across from you. If we can win every play, it will lead to more success and more wins,” Fuller said.

Off season training begins this week with voluntary weights, rehab, and rest. Both Fuller and Coach Brown expressed the importance of accountability and taking the necessary steps to be successful next season.

“Those teams in the past were able to be the most physical and hardest working team on the field. This off-season we will work hard to be that team again,” Fuller said.

Game leaders for Saturday’s competition are as follows:

SACKS: Sterling Swopes 1, Wyatt Seidl 1

TACKLES: John Johnson 10, Javaris Sanders 7, Jordan Starks 6, Jaqualen Brown 6

QB RATING: Chad Dodson Jr. PSU: 169.7 Chance Fuller FHSU: 94.5

PASS YARDS: Dodson Jr. PSU: 294 Fuller FHSU: 278

RECEPTIONS: Manny Ramsey 9, Hunter Budke 4, Monterio Burchfield 4, Adrian Soto 1

RECEIVING YARDS: Ramsey 112, Soto 55, Burchfield 59, Budke 37

RUSHING YARDS: Keylan Chapman 67, Soto 65, Voshon Waiters 5

TD: Soto 1, Chapman 1, Fuller 1