Tigers 2-0 after Sunday win

By The Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team never trailed in winning its second straight game to open the season, beating Southwestern Oklahoma State 70-54 on Sunday afternoon in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Senior forward Jared Vitztum, who led the nation in double-doubles last season but was held to 11 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s season opener, bounced back with a big game, scoring 19 points and pulling down 17 rebounds. Junior guard Nyjee Wright connected on three treys and scored14 points while redshirt-freshman point guard Kaleb Hammeke added 13 points and a team-high four assists. Junior guard Geoff Hamperian came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 11 points.

FHSU built a 35-17 halftime lead and led by as many as 27 points in the second half in the second day of the GAC/MIAA Challenge. The Tigers held the Bulldogs (0-2) to 33 percent shooting. Senior Jaylan Williams led SWOSU with 13 points.

Fort Hays will play host to Colorado School of Mines on Thursday at 7 p.m. in GMC. The Orediggers (0-2) were ranked fifth in the nation in the preseason coaches’ poll.