Tigers win opener behind 17 points from Jonsson

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Tiger coach Mark Johnson counts on sophomore forward Bjarni Jonsson as one of those players every team needs. A player doing the little things, a player flying around, making things happen.

“We call him just a ball-chaser,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to have a guy who chases the ball around, both ends of the floor.”

Jonsson led the Tigers with 17 points and 12 rebounds, both a career high, as the Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Tech 71-59 in Saturday’s season opener at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

“That’s my role,” Jonsson said. “My role is just being active, being athletic, getting every ball – just flying around.”

Jonsson helped pick up the scoring slack for senior forward Jared Vitztum, who led the nation in double-doubles last season. Battling a shoulder injury suffered in preseason, Vitztum shot 3-for-9, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

“I think a couple things, he’s hurting a little bit, not 100 percent,” Johnson said. “When he caught the ball, he was drawing a lot of attention, which in turn probably helped (Jonsson), Quinten (Rock) and those guys get some shots.”

The Tigers put five players in double figures. Sophomore guard Quinten Rock swished three treys and scored all 11 of his points in the first half off the bench. Newcomer Geoff Hamperian, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, as FHSU got 22 points off the bench. Junior guard Nyjee Wright added 10 points.

“Team effort, I thought Quinten was really big first half,” Johnson said. “Obviously, (Jonsson) was just amazing in the second half. (Hamperian) came in and did exactly what we felt we needed – a little more size and physicality defensively, a guy who can really shoot the basketball.”

The Tigers held the Wonder Boys to 42 percent shooting, and 30 percent from beyond the arc. Johnson started 6-4 redshirt sophomore guard Gabe Pieschl, who scored four points but helped the team defensively.

“I thought that was the area of concern from last year,” Johnson said. “Gabe statistically maybe didn’t pop off the stat sheet, but Gabe’s a 6-4 guy who plays hard and executes defensively, and makes us better.”

Fort Hays led 11-0 early but Arkansas Tech got within a point at 13-12 midway through the first half before the Tigers took a 34-23 lead at the break. Arkansas Tech got within 50-46 with 8:53 left in the game, but Jonsson scored four straight points and seven of the next nine for the Tigers for a 59-48 lead. Jonsson had 11 of his points and seven of his rebounds in the second half.

Arkansas Tech got a game-high 19 points from guard Czar Perry, a senior transfer from Division I Cal State Bakersfield.

Fort Hays had Southwestern Oklahoma State on Sunday as part of the GAC/MIAA Crossover Challenge.

“We had a great opening game,” Johnson said. “If we don’t take care of business (Sunday) it kind of leaves a sour taste in your mouth opening weekend.”