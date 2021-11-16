FHSU lands 13 on All-MIAA team

By The Hays Daily News

Thirteen members of the Fort Hays State University football team received All-MIAA honors on Tuesday, including three players making the first team.

On the first team were junior tight end Hunter Budke, sophomore running back Adrian Soto and senior offensive lineman Amari Angram-Boldin.

Receiving second-team honors were junior quarterback Chance Fuller and junior defensive backs Jordan Starks and Jhimon Preston. On the third team were junior wide receiver Manny Ramsey and offensive lineman Kristopher Stroughter. Honorable mention picks were junior offensive lineman Pat Kelly; redshirt freshman linebacker Myles Menges; freshman punter Ethan Sossen; senior defensive lineman Javaris Sanders; and junior linebacker Layke Heimerman.

Budke was the top receiver among tight ends in the conference with 47 catches for 620 yards and eight touchdowns. Soto made the squad as an all-purpose back, leading the MIAA in all-purpose yards. His 1,728 yards ranks fifth in school history. Angram-Boldin, a three-time MIAA selection, helped the team rank third in the conference in total offense at 460.3 yards per game.

Fuller made the second team for the second straight season. He passed for 3,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. He took over the top spot in career TD passes at Fort Hays with 64. Starks is a two-time MIAA pick who led the team in interceptions with two. Preston was third on the squad in tackles with 62.

Ramsey made the all-conference team for the second time after finishing the season with a team-high 65 receptions for 811 yards and four scores. Stroughter made the third team after helping the Tiger offense produce the fourth-most rushing yards and second-most passing yards.

Kelly made his second MIAA squad as an honorable mention choice after helping the Tigers finish third in total offense. Menges led the Tigers in tackles with 75 from his linebacker spot. Sossen averaged 38 yards per punt and had 20 kicks inside the 20-yard line. Sanders is a two-time MIAA pick who led the team in tackles for loss with eight, including four sacks. Heimerman had his season cut short due to injury but still was fifth on the team in tackles with 44, averaging 8.8 tackles per game.