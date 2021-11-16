Orediggers will offer tough test for Tigers

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

After winning its first two games to open the season over the weekend, the Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team will likely face a tougher test on Thursday against Colorado School of Mines.

“It will definitely be our best test this opening week,” Tiger coach Mark Johnson said of the non-conference game, which will tip off at 7 p.m. in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Orediggers, who were ranked fifth in the national preseason coaches’ poll, have lost their first two games of the season.

“They played on the road, in Texas against two good teams,” Johnson said. “Don’t let that record fool you, they’re a good team.”

FHSU started the season with home wins over Arkansas Tech (71-59) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (70-54).

“They’re going to make it a low-possession game, a little like Arkansas Tech,” Johnson said of Mines. “I will be surprised if this is a high-scoring game.”

Tiger senior forward Jared Vitztum, who led the nation in double-doubles last year, got off to a slow start in the season opener but bounced back with 19 points and 17 rebounds against SWOSU.

“The physical part of the injury is pretty good now,” Johnson said. “I think that first game he had to get over the mental part. You saw him free himself up in the second game.”