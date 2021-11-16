Three Tigers earn All-MIAA volleyball honors

By The Hays Daily News

Three members of the Fort Hays State University volleyball team received All-MIAA honors. Junior middle hitter Morgan Christiansen, freshman right side hitter Claire Olson and sophomore outside hitter Riley Tinder each received honorable mention recognition.

Christiansen was honored for the first time after leading the team 111 total blocks with a .267 attack percentage. She averaged 1.08 blocks per set, ranking third in the conference and in the top 50 nationally.

Olson was second on the team with a .252 attack percentage and fourth with an average of 1.94 kills per set, and third with 59 blocks.

Tinder led the team with 238 kills and also led the Tigers with an average of 2.31 kills and 2.74 points per set.