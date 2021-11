By The Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team’s home game Thursday against Colorado School of Mines has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Oredigger program. The schools will look for a make-up date.

FHSU (2-0) will next play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Christian in Gross Memorial Coliseum. The game is part of a doubleheader, with the FHSU women playing Sterling College at 5:30 p.m.