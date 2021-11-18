Tigers add two to 2022 basketball class

By The Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State University women’s basketball coach Tony Hobson has announced the signing of two players for the class of 2022.

Joining the program for the 2022-23 season will be a pair of 5-foot-8 guards who will be playing their senior season in high school, Ellie Stearns from Andover Central and Brooke Loewe from Ballard High School in Huxley, Iowa.

Stearns, an honorable mention all-state pick last season by the KBCA, helped the Jaguars to a runner-up finish at the Class 5A state tournament as a junior and made the state semifinals as a sophomore before the season finale was canceled. Stearns averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a junior.

Loewe, who will be a four-year starter for Ballard, was an Iowa Class 4A first team all-state selection as a junior after helping the Bombers win the state championship. Loewe has career averages of 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals.