By Randy Gonzales

Fort Hays State University men’s basketball coach Mark Johnson has announced the signing of Maize junior guard Kyle Grill for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-5 Grill was a second team KBCA all-state selection in 5A last season. Grill helped Maize win the 5A state championship last season, in which he averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line.