Wagner named MIAA Player of the Week

By the Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State University freshman guard Katie Wagner has been named MIAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performances in the Tigers’ first two games of the season.

The 5-foot-11 Wagner scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the Tigers’ 81-65 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the season opener last Friday, then the next day scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both a career-high, in an 82-73 win over Sioux Falls (S.D.)

Through the first weekend of action, Wagner ranks 14th in the nation in scoring at 24.5 points per game and 21st in rebounding at 12 per game.