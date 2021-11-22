Election recount results stand after canvass

By the Hays Daily News

At 7:33 a.m. Monday, the USD 489 school board election was certified for a second time.

At last Monday’s canvass of the Nov. 2 election, Meagan Zampieri-Lillpopp claimed the third and final open spot on the board, edging fourth-place finisher Cathy Hopkins by five votes. Hopkins requested a machine recount, which was conducted Friday. The unofficial results showed no change from the canvass, with Zampieri-Lillpopp receiving 1,224 votes to 1,219 for Hopkins.

Ellis County Clerk Bobbi Dreiling presented the results of the recount to the election board Monday morning, which approved the canvass by a 3-0 vote. Dreiling, who said 3,362 ballots were counted, told the board she was pleased that the numbers did not change.

“I got the same results I got election night,” Dreiling said.

The last county recount of an election was in the 2018 state representative race for the 111th District. Incumbent Eber Phelps requested the recount, with challenger Barbara Wasinger still receiving more votes after it was conducted.