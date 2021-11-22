Lady Tigers roll to 4-0 with win over Cameron

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Lady Tiger basketball tallies their fourth straight win to remain perfect on the year with a victory over Cameron Saturday night.

The Tigers saw similarities from Friday night’s game as the Aggies struck first, leading 27-19 at the end of the first quarter. This however, was the only familiar feeling from the two weekend contests.

While the St. Cloud Huskies were physically challenging with height and aggressive defense, the Aggies were small and quick in their transitions and running the ball. Cameron was able to sink 7 of their 9 three point shots within the first half, challenging the Tiger defense.

“I thought we really dug in, the 2nd quarter has turned into a really good quarter for us, the second half I thought we covered up the 3 really well, they were 9-26, but 7 of those were in the first quarter,” Head Coach Tony Hobson said of the Aggies offense.

Though it was a challenge, some defensive contributions from the entire team was enough to hold the Aggies at bay in the second half. A pivotal pair of three point shots from Freshman Emma Ruddle and Sophomore Lauren West brought life to Gross Memorial coliseum.

“I’ve been waiting for that sound for a long time, when Emma hit her three pointer, I think it was the shot to pull us ahead, the crowd was huge and helped us get back into it,” Hobson said.

As the Tigers found their stride, the offense showed up big in the final two quarters of play, predominantly from the free throw line. Fort Hays shot 12-15, a large improvement from their previous outing.

The Tigers delivered the Aggies their first loss of the year in their 85-79 victory.

“I liked what I saw considering how short handed we are right now, I thought the girls that did play did a great job and we got contributions from everybody,” Hobson said.

West proved to be a game changer in Saturday’s contest, totaling 24 points on the night with three 3-point shots. Katie Wagner also proved to be a force on the court, with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Due to injury spreading throughout the team, Wagner has been forced to tackle multiple positions, but is taking the challenge in stride.

“It’s definitely an adjustment but I’ll do whatever my team needs from me,” Wagner stated.

The Tigers take on the Sterling Warriors in tonight’s contest, beginning at 5:30 at Gross Memorial Coliseum.