TMP football lands nine on all-league team

By the Hays Daily News

A season to remember led to nine members of the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team receiving Mid-Continent League honors.

Junior quarterback/defensive back Kade Harris and senior wide receiver/defensive back Jace Wentling led the way, with each earning first-team honors on both offense and defense as well as each winning recognition on special teams.

Harris accounted for 2,000 yards in total offense this season, throwing for 993 yards and rushing for 1,007. Harris completed 57.5 percent of his passes, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions and on the ground averaged 7.5 yards per carry and rushed for 11 TDs. Defensively, Harris led the team in tackles with 115, including 10 tackles for loss. As a kick returner, Harris averaged 24.4 yards on kickoff returns with one touchdown and 15 yards on punt returns.

Wentling caught a team-leading 32 passes for 423 yards and three TDs and on defense made 68 tackles, with two tackles for loss and one sack. He also returned an interception for a touchdown. As the team’s kicker, Wentling made three field goals, including one from 46 yards, and averaged 37.2 yards on punts.

Also making the first team on offense was senior lineman Matthew Hess, who helped the Monarch attack average 267 yards per game. Joining Harris and Wentling on the first-team defense was sophomore lineman Kendall Walker, who made 52 tackles, including a team-high 11 for loss, with one sack.

Sophomore lineman Kolten Hagans made the second-team offense while Hess was on the defensive line and senior Bryce Seib was at linebacker.

Earning honorable mention honors on offense were Seib at running back, with Walker and junior Michael Hale on the line. Senior wide receiver Mark Rack and senior tight end Kenton Ginther also were recognized. Hale also was an honorable mention selection on the defensive line.

TMP finished the year at 8-3 and made it to the Sectional round of the Class 2A playoffs for the program’s best season since 2002.