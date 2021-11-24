TMP Senior Jace Wentling signs to continue baseball career with Neosho County Community College

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Four-sport senior athlete Jace Wentling signed his National Letter of Intent Tuesday afternoon at TMP High School. Wentling will be attending Neosho County Community College in the fall of 2022 to continue his baseball career.

Son of Rachel and Ron Wentling, Jace expressed his gratitude for all of his family members who have supported his athletic endeavors every step of the way.

“I want to thank my parents, my grandparents, my sister, my aunts and uncles, they go to every single one of my games, they sit in the bleachers, they watch me and support me all the way through, I wouldn’t be here without them,” Wentling shared.

Wentling also expressed his appreciation for his baseball coach of the past three years, Aaron Breit, head coach of the TMP Monarchs.

“He’s just a great guy, a great coach, knows his stuff, and he’s pushed me to be a better athlete,” Wentling said.

Breit will enter his fourth season as head coach of the Monarchs this fall.

“This achievement is well deserved. He is a hard worker with a good head on his shoulders. I look forward to our final season together and wish him the best of luck in the future,” Breit said.

Wentling will join the roster as a catcher and a center fielder, with some pitching experience under his belt as well. The senior currently holds a .435 batting average on 60 hits and 23 RBI’s in his previous season. Wentling has made 8 appearances on the mound with 6 starts, 3.42 ERA in 30.2 innings, 32 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Primarily a catcher, he owns a 2.0 pop time, as well as a catching velocity of 75 in throws from home plate to second base.

“They want to get me in the lineup as quickly as possible, they liked my speed and they liked that I could play multiple positions, so I’ll play some at catcher and outfield and just see where that takes me,” Wentling said.

Though he chose to continue his career in baseball, Wentling has had a star studded career in football and basketball as well as track, where he was a state champion in the long jump.

“Jace has represented us very well in athletics and academically as well, he is just a good role model and a good representation of the school,” Athletic Director Troy Schulte stated.

Neosho fosters a strong tradition of baseball and has ranked high in preseason polls over the last 20 years. When deciding to pursue a future in baseball, Wentling was given the opportunity to continue with Neosho County Community College, Colby Community College, Garden City Community College, Cloud County Community College and Fort Hays State University.

Ultimately, Wentling chose Neosho due to their success in past seasons and the overall essence of the program.

“I like their coaches, their philosophy, they have a great tradition of baseball, they’ve been ranked 19 times in the past 22 years, they’ve won the JuCo national championship two times, I’m just really looking forward to playing there,” Wentling said.