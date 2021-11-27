Olpe wins 2nd straight 1A State Championship on 2nd perfect season

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

“This is one of the best birthday presents ever, this is something you dream about.”

Head Coach Chris Schmidt was given the greatest birthday present he could ever ask for Saturday afternoon- a second straight state title by 1A powerhouse Olpe over the Inman Teutons 35-6.

After two perfect seasons, Schmidt attributes this year's success to his team and coaching staff’s hard work and dedication on and off the field.

“This summer at our camp, Coach Smith said two simple words: ‘be better’, and that was our motto all year, just be better than we were last year,”

And better they were, a perfect season is hard to top; they had allowed only 35 points in their 2020 season. This year, they allowed a mere 26 points and remain the division’s top dog.

Huge efforts were made from junior Garret Cole and senior Damon Redeker during the contest. Olpe’s first touchdown on the came was a 4-yd run by Cole. Braydon Fowler’s field goal would put the Eagles on top 7-0 in the first quarter.

Inman would answer back in the second quarter with an Elijah Brunk 35 yd pass from Jace Doerksen, however the 2 point conversion attempt was no good and left the Teutons down by 1, 7-6, with 8:40 remaining.

The Eagles never gave up their lead and seemed to put their foot on the gas for the remainder of the second quarter. Damon Redeker was able to sneak into the endzone from the 1 yard line on a 4 play, 58 yard drive.

With 1:41 left on the clock, Cole would strike again with a 20 yard run from Redeker, with all three field goal attempts by Fowler good, the Eagles attained a 21-6 lead.

Inman threatened big in the final seconds of the second quarter, reaching the 1 yard line. In a 4th and goal attempt, Olpe was able to fend off a pass from Teuton quarterback Jace Doerksen to silence the last second threat.

With a hefty lead entering the third quarter, Schmidt emphasized the importance of never letting up and keeping the game physical for its entirety.

“They were one of the highest scoring offense in 1A for a reason, they got great kids,” Schmidt said.

Inman proved their position in this state championship game by outscoring their opponents 558-68 in their 2021 season. Entering Saturday’s game, Olpe stood in second place with 545 points.

“We talked about coming out in the second half and just running right at them and being physical and our kids just wore them down,”

The third quarter remained silent as neither team was able to capitalize on major plays. Olpe and Inman both reached the redzone, but did not score.

Another dominant quarter of play came in the fourth for Olpe as they scored twice. Cole was able to score his third touchdown of the night on a 3 yard rush, while Derek Hoelting made his first on the night with a 57 yd run. Fowler remained perfect on his 4th and 5th field goal attempts, bringing the Eagles to their final score of 35-6.

Cole proved to be a huge game changer in the contest with 3 touchdowns, as well as 6 tackles defensively.

“He’s a workhorse, and he’s not 100% right now, he’s battling some knee issues and he just did a great job, when he wasn’t scoring he was blocking, he's just a great kid that works hard,” Schmidt stated.

Doerksen finished the game with 1 touchdown and 126 passing yards. Eagle senior and top offensive lineman Ted Skalsky led the defense with 11 tackles.

The clock hit zero and the 2-peat was complete. As the gatorade bucket drenched Schmidt, a huge victorious smile spread and he shared a message with the team and his community:

“I’m just so proud of these kids, I’ve learned over the years of coaching the joy really is watching stuff like this and watching these kids get to celebrate. I'm just so proud of these kids and our community.”

Cutlines:

GarretCole_hchapman: Attempting their third touchdown of the game, Garret Cole dives into the endzone as two Inman defenders try to prevent further Eagle damage. Photo by Hailey Chapman

Olpe_hmchapman: The 2021 1A State Champions, the Olpe Eagles, stand with their new hardware after a dominant 35-6 victory over the Inman Teutons. Photo by Hailey Chapman

BaileyShober_hchapman: Olpe’s Truman Bailey and Inman’s Samuel Shober fly through the air in an attempt to receive the pass from Teuton quarterback Jace Doerksen. Photo by Hailey Chapman