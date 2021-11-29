Defense has been key for FHSU basketball

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team lowered its scoring defense average – already best in the country in all NCAA divisions – in Sunday afternoon’s 83-34 win over Manhattan Christian College in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers are now giving up 46.8 points per game. FHSU also dropped its opponent field-goal percentage to 32.6 percent, tops in NCAA Division II.

For the fourth consecutive game, Fort Hays (4-0) never trailed; MCC (0-3) tied the non-conference game at 13-13. Fort Hays scored 16 straight points to end the first half and take a 40-34 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Thunder 43-10 in the second half, holding Manhattan Christian to 2-for-28 shooting from the field after the break.

FHSU had three players score in double figures, with Kaleb Hammeke and Quinten Rock scoring 12 each and Nyjee Wright adding 10 points. MCC got eight points from Ferdinand Handy, Jr.

The Fort Hays men and women open MIAA play on Wednesday in Topeka, against Washburn. The Tigers play at Emporia State on Saturday. The Tigers’ first home conference game is Dec. 11, against Nebraska-Kearney.