Thunderhawks fall to Axtell in state title game

By Rick Peterson Jr.

Special to the Hays Daily News

NEWTON – Both Wheatland-Grinnell coach Jesse Vincent and Axtell coach Eric Detweiler were in agreement that Vincent's Thunderhawk team was vastly improved from when the two teams met in the season opener.

Axtell rolled to a 62-16 win in that contest, but the Thunderhawks proved right away that it could hang with the Eagles when the teams squared off again in Saturday’s Eight-Man Division II state title game.

The Eagles and Thunderhawks traded a pair of touchdowns before Axtell scored the last touchdown of the half to take an eight-point lead into halftime.

But Wheatland-Grinnell's offense hit a lull in the third quarter and Axtell took control late to pull away for a 44-18 win at Fischer Field and earn its first state title since 1993.

"They proved too strong for us in the end," Vincent said. "It's just one of those deals. One team has to win and one has to lose."

Axtell (13-0) did it all while relying heavily on underclassmen. Ten of the 15 players on the Eagles' roster are freshmen and sophomores.

"It's just so unique," Detweiler said. "We're young. I don't think anybody gave us a chance this year. Coming into the season we were unranked. What makes it special is nobody believed in us but ourselves."

Axtell quarterback Isaac Detweiler finished off a tremendous junior season with a huge all-around performance. He finished with more than 400 yards of total offense, rushing for 140 yards with four touchdowns and throwing for 264 yards and two TDs.

"All year we've put it on his shoulders," coach Detweiler said. "He does a great job. He's a leader. Can't ask more from him."

Axtell took its lead into halftime after a hard-fought first half. Wheatland-Grinnell (11-2) cut the deficit to 28-18 on a 28-yard touchdown from Isaac Mendez with 10:56 left.

The Thunderhawks had a prime opportunity to get right back in the game on the ensuing defensive possession, putting the Eagles in third-and-long at their own 19. Mendez blitzed and hit Detweiler as he was throwing, but Detweiler managed to get the ball to freshman Eli Broxterman, who took it to the house for a 61-yard touchdown to put Axtell back firmly in control.

"A little bit of luck is what I think that play call was," coach Detweiler said. "Isaac was getting hit as he threw it, Eli caught it and made two guys miss and he was gone. To win a state championship you have to have a little bit of luck, and I guess we got it there."

Unlike the season opener, the Thunderhawks found success on the ground and through the air at times but were hurt by five interceptions. Evan Buessing had two picks, while Detweiler, Broxterman and Schmelzle had one apiece.

"They're just fundamentally solid and they're going to make you make mistakes, and we did," Vincent said. "We were able to run the ball up the middle, and I thought we would be able to do that some and get some yardage that way. The rest was probably just the turnover game."

"We knew this wasn't going to be a simple game," Eric Detweiler said. "Everybody was predicting us to win, (but) we knew this game wasn't going to be a blowout game by any sort of the imagination. They do a great job. They're coached well. Their play calling is phenomenal and they get the ball in space to their athletes, so we knew it was going to be a tough game."

Freshmen Broxterman and Brandon Schmelzle each came up with key plays in the pass game. Broxterman caught six passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, while Schmelzle caught seven passes for 72 yards with a score.

Axtell finished off its first drive with an 8-yard touchdown run by Detweiler. Wheatland-Grinnell junior Jett Vincent stripped the ball away on Axtell's second possession, and the Thunderhawks capitalized with a Mendez 2-yard TD.

After a 6-yard Detweiler touchdown run, Wheatland-Grinnell crept back within two in the second quarter on an 11-yard TD pass from Trey Vincent to Jett Vincent. Detweiler scored his third touchdown on an 18-yard run to put the Eagles back up eight.

Wheatland-Grinnell came up empty on its first two drives of the second half, which coach Vincent said ended up looming large.

"Our first two possessions out of the half really killed us," he said.

After the long touchdown pass to Broxterman and the two-point conversion put Axtell up 18, the Eagles worked down the clock and finished off the Thunderhawks with Detweiler's fourth rushing TD.

Jett Vincent caught seven passes for 147 yards but the Eagles' defensive backs also came up with several key plays.

"We had a few lapses there with the Vincent brothers, but, overall, I thought we did a tremendous job," Isaac Detweiler said.

"They kind of got us there at first," coach Detweiler said. "We're asking Brandon Schmelzle, a freshman, to cover a junior, I'm guessing an All-State receiver out there. (Jett Vincent) made some great catches out there. Those guys are great players. Brandon got a pick there later in the game, so he stood up and made the plays."

Schmelzle said he enjoyed the challenge of covering Jett Vincent.

"It was a great experience," Schmelzle said. "He's a very good player and I'm excited to see him next year."

It was the best season in program history for the Thunderhawks, who were 1-8 in Vincent's first season as head coach in 2018.

"It's a great thing for Thunderhawk football," Vincent said. "These young guys that didn't get in the game, I hope they're hungry to be here next year. It's a sad thing for me to watch guys on the sideline. I would like to play them all, that's kind of how my heart is. But it will definitely be a momentum builder for the future."