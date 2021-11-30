Tigers face tough test at Washburn Saturday

By Randy Gonzales

Mark Johnson and Tony Hobson agree that the Fort Hays State University men’s and women’s basketball teams have a difficult start to the MIAA schedule.

The Tigers travel to Topeka Wednesday to play rival Washburn, then on Saturday are at Emporia State. FHSU then has as its home conference opener on Dec. 11 another longtime rival in Nebraska-Kearney.

“We play all top teams early,” said Hobson, whose women’s team is 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country. “That’s why it’s so important for us to get a little healthier. Right now, it’s a tough time for us because we are really kind of dysfunctional offensively.”

Senior point guard Jaden Hobbs, who earned All-America recognition last season, hurt her ankle in the second game of the season and hasn’t played since. Two other players who suffered injuries last season have still yet to play this year.

“Probably questionable to doubtful for tomorrow, hopefully Saturday,” Hobson said Tuesday. “She is practicing limited right now. … I would be surprised if she plays tomorrow.”

Hobson does expect a couple other players back on the court on Wednesday.

“Cydney Bergmann and Megan Earney, they will be available, they will play,” Hobson said. “Bergmann’s been practicing full blast now for a few days, looks pretty decent for being on the inactive roster for so long. That’s great; we need her back. She gives us some things we’re lacking. Also Megan being back, you can never have too many shooters on the floor. She was kind of just hitting a little bit of a stride and playing really well for us.”

Bergmann, a junior guard, has been out since getting hurt last season, and Earney, a freshman guard, has missed the last two games with an injury. Freshman guard Sydney Golladay, who has been sidelined since last season, could be cleared to practice next week.

“Probably won’t see her on the floor until after Christmas,” Hobson said. “That will be great to have her back, too.”

Freshman guard Katie Wagner leads the team in scoring (20.4) and rebounding (12.6). Three other players are scoring in double figures.

Washburn (1-4) is led by senior guard Hunter Bentley in scoring at 10.6 points per game.

“Washburn’s struggling right now,” Hobson said. “They’ve lost a bunch of close games.”

Johnson has the Tiger men off to a 4-0 start thanks to the best defense in the country. FHSU is allowing 46.8 points per game, best in the nation at all NCAA levels, and the Tigers are also holding opponents to 32.6 shooting from the field, best in Division II.

“This group right now, a lot of it has to do with size, ability to cover more ground,” Johnson said. “We’re doing a better job making it hard at the rim, still getting out and contesting the 3-pointers.”

Johnson sees room for improvement offensively. Senior forward Jared Vitztum leads the team in scoring (11.3) and rebounding 11.0), with freshman guard Kaleb Hammeke averaging 10.8 points and junior guard Nyjee Wright at 10.3 points.

“I don’t feel we’re running great offense right now,” Johnson said. “I would say we need ball movement. We’re just getting a little stagnant. … As we get into conference play, playing better teams, we have to play better offense than we have the first four games if we want to have success.”

Having Washburn and Emporia State on the road to start conference play will be challenging, Johnson said.

“You could argue this is our toughest two-game road swing of the season,” Johnson said. “You got Kearney, who I think is an improved team from a year ago, then you have got Central Oklahoma after that, might be as talented as anybody in the league.

“We could really get off to a positive start – we need to, last year we didn’t get off to a great start and played catch-up all year,” he added. “These road games are just a great opportunity.”

Washburn (3-3) has one of the top returning players in the conference, but it is uncertain if he will be available to play against the Tigers. Senior point guard Tyler Geiman, who averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds as a first-team all-MIAA selection last year, has played two minutes all season.

“He affects everything they do,” Johnson said. “We need to prepare for whoever is playing. … If he’s not playing, that doesn’t mean we are going to win. We have to earn that victory.”

Tickets for Washburn game

All tickets for Wednesday’s basketball doubleheader against Washburn in Topeka must be pre-purchased. There will be no walk-up sales. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow. Go to https://wutickets.universitytickets.com