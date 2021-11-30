Wellbrock signs to play baseball for Fort Hays State

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

On the field, his coach compares him to super utility man Ben Zobrist.

Off the field, he admires sports broadcaster Gus Johnson.

Garrett Wellbrock, who will be a senior shortstop and pitcher for the Hays High baseball team this spring, signed a letter-of-intent Monday morning in the HHS cafeteria to play baseball for Fort Hays State University.

“He’s kind of like a Ben Zobrist-type of guy for the Royals back in the 2015 season,” Hays High baseball coach Dustin Dreher said. “It doesn’t matter where you put him. He’s going to go out there and give his best. He’s just going to be solid, no matter where he’s at on the field.”

Wellbrock, the son of Gerard and Tammy Wellbrock, also hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a radio broadcaster. Gerard Wellbrock, play-by-play man for Eagle Radio, is the longtime Voice of the Tigers.

“Ever since a young age I’ve been going to games with him, sitting at court side or in the press box,” Garrett Wellbrock said. “I fell in love with it. I’ve wanted to call games ever since I was really young.”

Wellbrock, who lost his sophomore season due to its being canceled by COVID-19, had a standout junior year, his first on varsity. Wellbrock batted .375 with a .554 on-base percentage, with one homer and 22 RBIs. On the mound, in 39 ⅓ innings Wellbrock went 5-2 with a 3.92 earned-run average.

After the Indians finished third at the Class 5A state tournament last season, Wellbrock is looking forward to his senior year with his future decided.

“I felt like I could have waited until spring and got some more offers, but I didn’t want to stress about it,” Wellbrock said. “I just wanted to get it out of the way and play ball.”