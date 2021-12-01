An Optimistic Outlook, HHS Basketball Opens Season at Home against TMP

By Hailey Chapman

The 39th annual Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout begins Thursday, teams competing include:

Boys Bracket: No. 7 Hays, No. 3 TMP, Hugoton, Olathe West, No. 1 Lawrence-Free State and Great Bend

Girls Bracket: Hays, No. 7 TMP, No. 1 Hugoton, Olathe West, Fort Smith NS and Great Bend

The Hays High girls’ and boys’ basketball teams open their season at home this evening against the TMP Monarchs, girls beginning at 6:30 and boys at 8:15.

Coming off a 6-15 season, head coach of the girls’ basketball team, Len Melvin, said they are optimistic about the 2021-22 season.

“We are excited about this group of girls. We have a tremendous group of young ladies that want to experience success on and off the court,” Melvin said.

This year, two seniors and one junior return with hopes to lead the Indians to victory.

“Seniors Aleyia Ruder and Jersey Johnson are not only great players, but great leaders as well. Junior Carly Lang will be in her third year of starting experience,” Melvin said.

Coach Melvin, in his second season as head coach, has also shared his excitement for the group of girls surrounding their three upperclassmen.

The Indians will compete in the 5A division of the Western Athletic Conference. This year, they will face no. 3 ranked Salina Central and no. 7 ranked TMP in non-district games. They will face Great Bend, Liberal, Dodge City and Garden City in WAC play.

“Knowing we have a very difficult schedule, it will be important that we prepare each and every week with focus,” Melvin stated.

Ending their season in the 2021 quarterfinals, the Hays High boys’ basketball team has prepared all spring and summer to compete at a high level after last year's performance. With a 22-1 record, the Indians were perfect up until their final game.

This year, the Indians earned a No. 7 KBCA preseason ranking in 5A. Amongst their opponents, Hugoton (7) and TMP (3) earned rankings in 3A. Lawrence Free State is the top-ranked team in 6A.

Hutchins, the 2020-21 all-WAC Coach of the Year, is hopeful that the team will see success in their opening tournament based on the work put in during the offseason.

In the 2020-21 season, Jace Linenberger led the Indians with 373 points and 172 rebounds on the season. Linenberger, a 6’6” senior this season, earned first team all-WAC in his junior year. Carson Kieffer also earned first team and is returning for his senior season.

“The Shootout is an amazing opportunity to see how we stack up against some top-tier opponents,” Hutchins said.

The tournament will begin with Hugoton and Olathe West girls competing at 3 p.m. at Hays High School.

“TMP and Hugoton are two of the best small-school programs in the state, and Olathe West and Lawrence Free State are 6A squads that compete against the very best programs Kansas has to offer all season, so they likely will arrive playing at a higher level than anyone we see in western Kansas,” Head Coach Alex Hutchins said.