TMP dealing with injuries as basketball season begins

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for Thomas More Prep-Marian will open the season at less than full strength. The Monarchs tip off the year Thursday at the 39th annual Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shoot-Out.

The TMP girls, who went 19-4 and made it to the Class 3A sub-state finals last season, play Hays High at 6:30 p.m. in the HHS gym. The Monarch boys, who went 21-5 last year and made it to the semifinals of the 3A state tournament, match up against the Indians at 8:15 p.m. at the HHS gym.

The Monarch boys, coming in at No. 3 in 3A in the first KBCA poll, will be without 6-foot-6 junior forward Dylan Werth, who got better as last season progressed. He finished the year averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. However, Werth has a broken bone in his right foot. TMP coach Bill Meagher hopes to have him back in the lineup after Christmas.

“Gives some other guys an opportunity to step up,” Meagher said.

Meagher said 6-3 junior Luke Rome will see playing time inside, and 6-1 senior forward Jace Wentling will be looked to for more scoring.

“I think Jace, especially on offensive boards, high post area, can be a scorer for us,” Meagher said, adding he expects points to be more spread out this season.

“I don’t think we will be as dominant with one person or two, as we have been in the past,” Meagher said. “I think it will be a lot more balanced.”

The Monarchs also return senior Bryce Seib at guard, and senior Gavin Unrein can play either in the backcourt or up front.

Meagher said the tournament is a chance to learn more about his team.

“It’s an opportunity to play against incredible competition,” Meagher said. “We may get exposed at a big level, but it’s going to be good for us. We’re going to know what works and doesn’t work.”

Meagher said he is looking forward to playing HHS in the opener.

“We’ve got so much respect for Hays High and their coaches and their players and their program,” Meagher said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable challenge. We're in it for challenges, we’re in it to test ourselves, see how good we can get.”

The TMP girls, ranked No. 7 in 3A, return four starters, but 5-4 senior point guard Megan Hamel will be a game-time decision with a hand injury which she originally hurt last season and had surgery on this summer.

“I’m still waiting to see how much she will play, if she’s going to play,” Monarch coach Rose McFarland said. “I’m not counting on her playing a lot if she does play. The hope is to be strong after Christmas.”

The Monarchs also will be without 5-11 junior Jaci VonLintel for the tournament, who averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds off the bench last season. McFarland declined comment.

If Hamel doesn’t start Thursday, joining senior forwards Emilee Lane and Kassidi Yost and senior guard Sophia Balthazor in the lineup will be freshman guard Brooke Koenigsman and junior guard Hannah Garcia. Garcia and senior forward Jessica Herrman saw time off the bench last season, but Herrman is battling an injury heading into the opener.

“Hannah can get after it on defense,” McFarland said. “She plays good, solid defense and handles the ball well.”

The 6-0 Lane led the team in scoring (13.5) and rebounding (9.3) last year, while Balthazor shot 35 percent from 3-point land and averaged nine points. Yost averaged four points and 4.5 rebounds while Hamel averaged seven points and led the team in assists with 5.6 per game.

McFarland said having an experienced team helps at the Shoot-Out.

“This tournament comes so quickly, it’s nice to have kids who have been through it and know our program,” McFarland said.

After coming one win short of making it to state last year, the Monarchs have lofty goals this season.

“We have high expectations again,” McFarland said. “I’ve got a lot of experience coming back.”

McFarland looks forward to the tournament and the matchup with Hays High.

“I think the Shoot-Out is going to be a really good tournament,” McFarland said. “There are a lot of good teams in there.

“We’re going to go out, do our best,” she said of playing the Indians. “I’m sure they’re going to do the same. I’m sure we’ll have a good crowd.”