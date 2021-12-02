Bergmann returns to lineup in Tiger victory

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

TOPEKA – Welcome back, Cydney Bergmann.

Bergman, a junior guard on the Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team, started Wednesday night’s MIAA game at Washburn, her first time on the court since a knee injury on Feb. 13 ended her 2020-21 season.

Bergmann played 21 minutes, scoring seven points with three rebounds and three steals as the Tigers protected their No. 1 ranking in the nation with a 72-50 victory at Lee Arena.

“Having Cyd back is a breath of fresh air,” Tiger coach Tony Hobson said of Bergmann, who started the first 17 games last year before her injury. “Even if she doesn’t score, she is active. She just makes other people better.”

The Tigers, who were shooting 26 percent from the longer 3-point line through their first five games this year, were better on Wednesday, connecting on 7-of-15 treys.

“They can’t double-down on our post so easy,” Hobson said of the team’s best showing behind the arc this season. “We had a distinct advantage offensively, in the post.”

Olivia Hollenbeck, a 6-foot-3 freshman forward, led the Tigers with 13 points despite playing just 14 minutes due to foul trouble. Sophomore guard Lauren West swished three 3-pointers and scored 12 points, while freshman guard Katie Wagner added 11 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

“Lauren played her best game, by far, as far as taking care of the ball, getting it where it needed to go,” Hobson said. “They were obviously over-playing Katie. Her bad games are 11 or 12 points and seven or eight boards. If that’s her low-stat game, I’m fine with that.”

Hobson was just fine with his team’s fast start. FHSU led 14-2 four minutes into the game.

“We got off to such a good start,” Hobson said. “It makes such a big difference.

“The defense was good all night,” he added. “I really like what I saw out of our kids. They were ready to play, for sure.”

FHSU (6-0 overall, 1-0 MIAA) held Washburn (1-5, 0-1) to 34 percent shooting from the floor, and 20 percent from beyond the arc. Hunter Bentley and Nuria Barrientos led Washburn with nine points apiece.

Fort Hays led from wire-to-wire, taking a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and 36-24 at halftime.

“It’s the best we’ve played this year,” Hobson said. “Our intensity was there from the get-go.”

FHSU continues MIAA action Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. game at Emporia State.