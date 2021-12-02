Tiger men find way to win

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

TOPEKA – It wasn’t pretty, but the Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team found a way to win.

The Tigers won their MIAA opener Wednesday night, getting past Washburn 68-58 at Lee Arena.

“We won tonight, and I don’t think we played very well,” FHSU coach Mark Johnson said. “Obviously, give Washburn a lot of credit.”

The Tigers had the nation’s best scoring defense going into the game, holding opponents to 46.8 points per game. FHSU held another opponent under 60 points while at the same time snapping Washburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.

“Just all-around great team effort,” Johnson said. “It’s always hard to come here and win. Games in the MIAA are hard to win, no matter where they’re at, and they’re really hard to win on the road.”

Washburn (3-4 overall, 0-1 MIAA) three times got within three points in the second half, the last with 3:12 remaining in the game, but the Tigers had an answer each time. FHSU swished 11-of-14 free throws down the stretch and made key defensive stops to improve to 5-0 overall, 1-0 MIAA.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Johnson said. “That’s the exciting part, is we’re winning right now.

“I think as a group offensively we’re not playing very well,” he added. “I think a few individuals aren’t playing as good as we know they can and will.”

Washburn, with three injured starters out of the lineup, including all-MIAA senior guard Tyler Geiman, got 14 points from freshman forward Andrew Orr and 13 from freshman guard Michael Keegan. The Tigers held junior guard Jalen Lewis, who was averaging a team-high 15.8 points, to six on 2-of-11 shooting.

“I thought we did a great job on Jalen Lewis, made it really hard on him,” Johnson said.

Junior guard Nyjee Wright led Fort Hays with 15 points, and senior forward Jared Vitztum added 14 points. Redshirt-freshman point guard Kaleb Hammeke, who battled foul trouble, canned a key jumper in the final minutes and scored nine points. Sophomore forward Gilbert Peters added eight points, four rebounds and two steals off the bench.

“I thought Gilbert was great,” Johnson said. “Gilbert came in on both ends of the floor tonight, in both halves, and really gave us a boost.”

FHSU continues MIAA play on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. game at Emporia State.

“We’ve got a great challenge against a super-talented team,” Johnson said. “Our defense has been pretty good, maybe we can do it again.”