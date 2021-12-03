Hays tops TMP in opening round of Hays City Shootout

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys’ basketball team came out strong against TMP in their opening game of the Hays City Shootout. The Indians outscored the Monarchs 69-36.

Hays demonstrated their dominance in the first quarter, leading by ten at four different occasions. In the second half the Indians jumped to a 30-point lead to start a running clock.

As a team, the Indians shot 52% on the night, making 6-of-12 free throws and nine 3-point shots.

Senior Jace Linenberger used his 6’6” standing to his advantage, leading the Indian force with 16 points, all from the inside, along with two free throws made on four attempts.

Noah Weimer was hot from the three-point line, sinking three for nine points on the night.

“Noah did a great job, he was really good off-ball, moving and hitting shots when they presented themselves, I thought he did a great job of not forcing anything,” Head Coach Alex Hutchins said.

Hays High was able to force 26 Monarch turnovers in the night's contest. The evening’s match up proved to be a rowdy turnout with both TMP and HHS sections filled to near max capacity with fans.

For the Indians, it was all about keeping focus and staying tuned in amidst the crowd’s energy.

“Tonight, we really just wanted to play to our core principles and not let the emotions and the hype of our first game playing the crosstown rivals get to us,” Hutchins said.

Senior Jace Wentling showed up big leading TMP with 16 points, though it was hard for the Monarchs to sneak past a stellar Indian defense.

“I thought Wes Oakley did a great job defensively, he was a pest harassing the ball, Ashton Hernandez and Jordan Dale were really good defensively as well,” Hutchins added.

The Indians move to 1-0 on the year while TMP falls to 0-1. The Indians ended the night preparing for the semifinal game against 6A Olathe West.