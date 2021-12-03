TMP girls hold off Hays High in Shoot-Out opener

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

It was a game of runs.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls’ basketball team had a run to take a big lead. The Hays High girls had a run late that came up just short.

The TMP girls, ranked seventh in Class 3A, survived Hays High’s rally to take a 42-37 victory in Thursday’s opener at the 39th annual Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shoot-Out at the HHS gym.

In other girls’ games Thursday at the six-team tournament, Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside rolled past Great Bend, 56-21, and Olathe West defeated Hugoton, ranked first in 3A, 48-31.

In boys’ action, Hays High, ranked No. 7 in 5A, defeated TMP, No. 3 in 3A, 69-36; Lawrence Free State, No. 1 in 6A, beat Great Bend 62-35; and Olathe West was a 60-37 winner over Hugoton, No. 7 in 3A.

TMP used a 19-0 run midway through the game to help take a 19-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Hays High slapped on a full-court press against the Monarchs, who at times were down to one starter on the court. The Indians went on a 21-5 run to make it a one-possession game on senior Aleyia Ruder’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds left.

“We just threw it away a few times, got a little conservative, maybe,” said TMP coach Rose McFarland, whose team had 27 turnovers. “We had several turnovers in the fourth quarter.”

After a Hays High timeout, the Indians wanted to double-team TMP senior Emilee Lane to prevent her from receiving the inbounds pass. But the Monarchs got the ball to Lane, who was fouled and made both free throws to make it 40-35.

The Indians committed a turnover on their next possession and fouled sophomore Aliya Seib, who was playing in her first varsity game. Seib, who earlier hit two key buckets in the fourth quarter, swished both foul shots with 14 seconds left to make it 42-35. The Indians got a basket at the buzzer for the final margin.

“I thought Hays High was after it on defense,” McFarland said of the furious fourth quarter. “They stepped up and hit the shots.

“They didn’t quit,” she added. “I was ready for the clock to be at zero.”

The game was at zero points until midway through the first quarter, when HHS got on the board first with junior point guard Carly Lang’s traditional three-point play. HHS led 5-0 when TMP got on the scoreboard with 1:25 left in the first on junior Hannah Garcia’s 3-pointer.

Hays High led 6-5 after the first quarter and 12-8 midway through the second when the Indians’ shooting went into the deep freeze. HHS didn’t score again the rest of the half and TMP scored the final eight points to take a 16-12 halftime lead.

“First half I thought we had really good defense,” McFarland said.

HHS’ scoring drought extended into the third quarter, with the Indians’ lone points coming on two free throws by Lang with 3:02 left in the period.

“We didn’t handle adversity very well in the second quarter, third quarter,” Hays High coach Len Melvin said. “We caught a few breaks in the fourth quarter, and the girls started to believe again.”

TMP outscored HHS 15-2 in the third quarter, with senior Kassidi Yost netting eight of her game-high 12 points. HHS concentrated its defense on Lane, who led TMP in scoring last season. She finished with six points, all from the line, and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Slowing down Lane left room for others to score.

“That was a huge focus for us,” Melvin said. “We knew she would be a handful. We did a really good job on her, but they had some girls step up, make some big shots.”

Ruder scored all of her team-high 11 points during the Indians’ fourth-quarter rally.

“She had a short season last year due to her injury,” Melvin said. “We’re counting on her to be big for us this year.”

Even though the Indians’ comeback bid came up short, Melvin hoped it bode well for the future.

“We’re hoping that’s something we can lean on a little bit,” Melvin said.

McFarland said both teams will get better.

“It’s early in the season,” McFarland said. “Everyone’s going to improve.”