Hays High Basketball faces two powerhouse opponents in the semifinal game of the Hays City Shootout

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

“If you need a break, take a break on offense, don’t you dare take a break on defense,”

The advice from Head Coach Alex Hutchins that would help Hays High boys earn a place in the Hays City Shootout championship.

The Indians were able to complete a 63-34 win over 6A Olathe West Owls. Hays was led by Jace Linenbergers double double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Linenberger improved immensely from Thursday night’s contest, sinking nine of 11 free throw attempts.

“I think the reason we were able to respond to any surge they had was just our aggressiveness and putting them in foul trouble, they had quite a few fouls, we were in the bonus most of the game,” Head Coach Alex Hutchins said.

Olathe West totaled 19 fouls against the Hays offense. The Indians were able to score on 13 of 20 free throw attempts.

The first quarter of the game was back and forth until Hays jumped out to a 12-5 lead with 1:06 remaining.

“That was a fun game and we needed it, we need games that challenge us, there were a few little stretches where we got a little sloppy, I thought we had an opportunity pretty early to widen the margin, and kind of seize control of the game,” Hutchins said.

Though the Owls threatened within three points in the third quarter, the Indians were able to capitalize in the fourth, scoring the first ten points of the quarter.

The five starting Indians would contribute all of the night’s scoring. Linenberger with 23 points, Carson Kieffer with 13, Jordan Dale with 10, Noah Weimer with 9 and Wes Oakley with 8.

“I thought the second half we were really strong with the ball and really decisive offensively,

I thought we did a really good job of moving our feet, they spread us out a little bit and put us in some situations that we don’t see in western Kansas as much,” Hutchins said.

Fort Smith Northside Girls 54, Hays High 31

The Hays High girls had no answer for Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside in Friday’s championship semifinals.

The Grizzlies dominated the Indians from start to finish to advance to Saturday’s title game of the 39th annual Hays City Shoot-Out, winning 54-31 at the HHS gym.

“They’re fun to watch,” Hays High coach Len Melvin said. “They move the heck out of the ball.

“Doggone it, they didn’t shoot it like that last night,” he added. “We thought we would try to make them make some shots. That worked real great.”

Fort Smith (5-0) led 15-6 after the first quarter and would have held Hays High (0-2) to single digits in the first half if not for a late 3-pointer by freshman guard Molly Martin to make it 29-11 at intermission.

The Indians had their best scoring quarter in the third with 11 points and HHS added nine points in the fourth. But the cold shooting was too much to overcome for the Indians to keep it close. Melvin is waiting for a night for the shots to drop.

“When those things start to fall, we might start scaring some people,” Melvin said.

The task now is to not let the players get down on themselves, Mevin said.

“That’s going to be our tough job, is keep these girls believing,” Melvin said. “We’re seeing improvement.”

Hays High had four players – senior Aleyia Ruder, junior Carly Lang, junior Claire Humphrey and sophomore Jillyan Sheldon – each score four points. The Grizzlies got a game-high 12 points from freshman Erianna Gooden.