TMP Basketball Swept in Day 2 of Hays City Shootout

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

The TMP boys basketball team was unable to withhold the 6A top ranked Lawrence Free State Firebirds in Friday evenings contest at HHS falling 75-23.

The Monarchs had five scorers on the night; Luke Rome with 6 points, Jace Wentling and Kade Harris with 5 points, Gavin Unrein with 4 points and Kenton Ginther with 3. Harris and Ginther were able to sink the team’s two three-point shots on the night, but it wasn’t enough against a versatile Free State team.

“It’s hard to evaluate, there’s obviously things we need to work on as a team, I feel like there were some times the pressure got to us and we fell apart a little on the court,” Head Coach Bill Meagher said.

12 of the Free State boys were able to score in their dominant performance, led by Jordan Brown with 13 points. Brown was also able to score on three three-point shots.

Mozae Downing was also a key player for Free State with 10 points on the night.

“They’ve got great length, they’re incredibly strong in every position, they pretty much can go in every direction they want to go and they can pull up where they want to pull up, we just don’t get to play against guys like that often and so it’s an adjustment for our guys,” Meagher said.

As Free State headed into the championship game against Hays High, TMP entered their final day in the 4th place game against Great Bend.

“This is a great time to learn, I think that this group continues to learn and get better, I think they want to be a really good team, I still continue to think we’re gonna surprise some people when we start putting this together,” Meagher said.

Girls Basketball, TMP 28, Olathe West 54

The TMP girls were unable to muster out a day 2 win against Olathe West in the semifinal game of the Hays City Shootout, falling 54-28.

Senior Emilee Lane finished with seven points and six rebounds to lead TMP.

“We were rushing early too, we just gotta work together as a team where we’re setting good screens, moving, and locating shots that way,” Head Coach Rose McFarland stated.

Olathe West was strong in the first quarter, leading 20-8 and by halftime had the Monarchs down 30-15.

“I knew they were really gonna put the pressure on us, we had a lot of turnovers to start, they were tough and aggressive on the boards,” McFarland said.

After three quarters of play the Owls were able to take a 45-22 lead.

“I think our guards are learning, they’re getting better, this is good for us because we don’t see this in practice, it’s just a different type of aggressiveness,” McFarland said.

The Monarchs geared up to play in the 3rd place game Saturday afternoon against Hugoton.

“I think they’re doing fine, competition always makes you better, there’s been years where we've had really strong teams and nobody presses us all year and then we get to the state tournament and we get pressed and don’t handle it as well, so this is good for us to learn,”