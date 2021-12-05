Hobbs scores 21 in return, Tigers women stay perfect

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

EMPORIA – The Tigers welcomed back junior guard Cydney Bergmann in their last game, who had been out since last season due to injury.

On Saturday, the Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team welcomed back senior point guard Jaden Hobbs, who hadn’t played since the second game of the season due to an ankle injury.

Hobbs, still not at 100 percent, played 21 minutes and scored 10 points, all from the foul line. That included six straight in the final 45 seconds to help the Tigers hang on for a 70-65 MIAA win over Emporia State.

“It’s nice to be able to have Jaden at the line,” FHSU coach Tony Hobson said.

Hobson also enjoyed seeing another good game from senior forward Whitney Randall, who scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

“It’s good to have Whitney back to her normal self,” Hobson said.

FHSU also got 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds from freshman guard Katie Wagner as the Tigers protected their No. 1 ranking in the national poll.

Fort Hays (7-0 overall, 2-0 MIAA) led 47-44 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers led by 11 with 4:51 left on a pair of foul shots from Hobbs. Emporia State (5-3, 0-2) got as close as four points twice in the final minutes, both times on a 3-pointer by redshirt-sophomore guard Tre’Zure Jobe, who led all scorers with 26 points.

Randall answered Jobe’s first trey with a 3-pointer of her own, and after a Jobe trey got the Hornets within 66-62, Hobbs swished the first pair of her six straight at the line.

“I’m saying she’s about 75 percent,” Hobbs said of his Hobbs. “Some people’s 75 percent is better than other people’s 75 percent.”

The FHSU women escaped White Auditorium with the first road win over ESU since 2015.

“You’re always facing a good team when you come here,” Hobson said. “As a result, it’s hard to beat them.”

FHSU plays another rivalry game Saturday, when the Tigers play their first home MIAA game against 21st-ranked Nebraska-Kearney. Tipoff is 2 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum.