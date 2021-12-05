Strong second half leads to Tigers win

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

EMPORIA – It didn’t look good for the Tigers at halftime of Saturday’s game.

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team trailed MIAA rival Emporia State by 13 points at the break.

The second half was a different story for the Tigers, who started making their shots and defensively made it tougher on the Hornets. FHSU took a 61-60 lead with 4:59 left, and it was nip and tuck down the stretch. The Tigers had a chance to win it in regulation before taking a 78-76 overtime victory at White Auditorium.

“I think it was one of the better wins we’ve had in a while,” FHSU coach Mark Johnson said.

Fort Hays (6-0 overall, 2-0 MIAA) was down 37-24 at halftime as Emporia State went on a 22-6 run to end the half. But FHSU shot 56 percent from the floor and hit seven 3-pointers in the second half before overtime while holding Emporia State (6-2, 1-1) to 37 percent from the floor and 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Jared Vitztum, who had been off to a slow start this season offensively, led the way, scoring a team-high 21 points and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds. Redshirt-sophomore point guard Kaleb Hammeke added 17 points and junior guard Nyjee Wright added 16 points.

“I thought Jared kind of got going,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, that’s a breakout. Obviously, Nyjee and Kaleb were huge.”

Off the bench, junior guard Geoff Hamperian scored 11 points and freshman guard Quinten Rock added seven points. They were on the floor down the stretch.

“You look at our bench, Geoff and Quinten, we really had to ride that bench,” Johnson said. “I felt they were in rhythm and playing pretty good.”

Vitztum made 1-of-2 at the line with 1:21 left in regulation to tie the game at 69-69. Both teams had chances to score to end it in regulation but ESU missed a pair of shots, including a 3-pointer, and Hammeke missed a driving layup.

ESU scored first in the extra session, but Vitztum’s traditional three-point play gave the Tigers the lead. The Hornets got a pair of free throws from Tray Buchanan before Vitztum scored again for the Tigers.

Buchanan, who led all scorers with 29 points, nailed a 3-pointer for a 76-74 Hornet lead but Wright scored at the other end to tie the game. Hammeke hit a floater in the lane with 14 seconds left for a 78-76 lead. Buchanan missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

“Overall, just really proud of our guys,” Johnson said.

FHSU plays Nebraska-Kearney in its MIAA home opener on Saturday, but first the Tigers play host to Avila University on Monday. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum.