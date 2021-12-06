Hays High Boys unable to overcome top ranked Free State in tournament finals; Girls place 5th over Great Bend

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Boys Basketball

Hays-41, Free State-45

The No. 7 ranked Indians battled hard in an overtime loss to No. 1 ranked Lawrence Free State in the championship game of the Hays City Shootout.

Hays High trailed for the first three quarters, 14-6 in the first, 19-14 in the second and 27-26 in the third, before tying the game at 39 in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime.

In the fourth quarter of play, the Indians had a chance to take the lead with only 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation play, however, only one of two free throws were made tying the game.

The Indians would continue to fight, but were outscored 6-2 in overtime, granting the Firebirds the 45-41 victory in overtime.

“We’re very hurt and frustrated, and disappointed, we’re hard on ourselves, if you told us before the weekend that we would have the three games we just had, we would probably take it, so it’s mixed emotions, but that was a great game, and that’s how games against a big time opponent are,” Hutchins said.

The Indian force was led by Jace Linenberger with 13 points, sinking 5 of 6 free throw attempts. Noah Weimer was also a huge contributor, scoring 10 points with two 3-point shots.

Hays High without a doubt went toe to toe with a 6A powerhouse, and Head Coach Alex Hutchins stated it was a tough game, but a good building block.

“I’m very thankful for this group, I’m thankful that I can talk about how good Free State is all week and build up this giant that we have to face, but then I can smirk at them before the game and say we’re pretty good too, they’ll go toe to toe with anybody, they’re not afraid of anybody,” Hutchins said.

Though the Indians fell to the Firebirds, they only trailed in the first half. Hays came out strong in the second half to challenge Free State for the tournament title.

“I’m sitting here my mind running a million miles an hour thinking about all the little moments, when you go to overtime and lose a game like that you’re thinking about all these little moments that if something had gone the other way, does it change the game, but I’m proud of our guys and I love coaching this team, they compete man,” Hutchins stated.

Hays High will take a break from play until December 14 when they take on Hoisington at home. The Hays High gym seems to be a place for the Indian basketball teams to thrive in.

“During the medal and trophy presentation, the Free State section is still kind of chirping with our student section and some people might think, ‘how can they do that?’ but I look at it and I go, how awesome is it that we have a student section that can pull that out of people? This gym is special, it's got some life, some character and juice, it's not just the building, it's the people in it,” Hutchins stated.

Girls Basketball

Hays-41, Great Bend-32

The Hays High Girls basketball team earned their first win of the season in the 5th place game against Great Bend Saturday morning.

The Indians never trailed the Panthers, leading 9-6 after the first quarter, 20-17 in the second, 31-26 in the third, and taking it home with a score of 41-32.

“A lot of coaches struggle with getting their kids to play hard, I’m so thankful that that’s not one of the struggles that we have, the girls play their tails off and man, that makes a coach really really happy,” Head Coach Len Melvin said.

Molly Martin led the Indians with a career high 12 points and three 3-point field goals. Carly Lang also helped Hays to a victory with 9 pts, one 3-point shot and two free throws made on two attempts.

“I thought Molly Martin came out of her shell and the Molly Martin you saw today, that’s why she’s started three games, we know she’s a freshman and there’s a learning curve, a growing curve, and I think tonight there were some really positive moments,” Melvin said of the freshman guard.

Great Bend threatened the Indians in the fourth, trimming the lead down to 31-28. A three point shot by Aspen Melvin and six successful free throws carried the Indians to a win.

“Having the opportunity and the blessing to coach your daughter, when she can do something positive I think it’s extra special, that was a really important shot, it was one of those oh my goodness this better go in and it did, I was a real happy dad,” Melvin said.

Moving forward, Hays will have a week off before hosting Hoisington on December 14. Coach Melvin shared he was grateful to face off against Great Bend early, as they’re a team that mixes things up and challenges Hays to adapt quickly.

“I thought overall our kids responded really good, going into Hoisington 0-3 is a lot different than 1-2 and it gives you some optimism moving forward and it’s Great Bend and she does a really good job over there, we know we're gonna have some tough tangos later on with them,” Melvin said.