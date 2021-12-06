TMP boys earn fifth place finish; Girls fall in third place game of Hays City Shootout

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Boys Basketball

TMP-60, Great Bend-58

The TMP Monarchs bounced back from a tough first two days of competition and earned a 60-58 victory in the final day of the Hays City Shootout.

TMP faced Great Bend in the fifth place game and led for the first half of the game, leading the Panthers 31-29 at the end of the second quarter.

The Monarchs were led by Jace Wentling’s career high performance of 20 points. Gavin Unrein also contributed to the victory, matching his career high of 19 points in the afternoon’s contest.

“Jace takes beatings but he just finds a way to get in there and score a bucket, really all of our seniors tonight, just the leadership they had led this team to a victory,” Head Coach Bill Meagher stated.

The first 16 points of the game were scored by the two seniors who also led the Monarchs to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter of play.

“I was so proud of our guys, I thought the start was good and they came out ready to play,” Meagher said.

Great Bend proved to be a challenge for the Monarchs in the final seconds of the game, trailing by as few as one, but a steal and block from Kade Harris allowed the Monarchs to walk away with the victory.

“We knew that Great Bend was gonna come back and make it a good game so I also thought that our guys had good poise when they did challenge us and then we battled from there on out,” Meagher added.

The Monarchs move to 1-2 on the season after falling early to Hays and Lawrence Free State in the first two games of the tournament.

“Guys are starting to figure out their roles, where they can score and how they can be effective and I thought they did a really really good job, they’re quicker than a lot of the guys and they’ve got a lot of experience,” Meagher said.

Girls Basketball

TMP- 40, Hugoton-52

The Monarchs battled hard but were unable to overcome the #3 ranked Hugoton in the 3rd place game of the Hays City Shootout.

Hugoton was able to jump out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. Though TMP fought, cutting the deficit down to 28-22 at the end of the first half, the Eagles came out on top, winning 52-40.

“They kinda did stretch it out in the first half but we came back, we kept coming back, but we never could get to totally catching up with them, but I thought the girls really played hard all weekend, they really did shoot well,” Head Coach Rose McFarland stated.

Hugoton sunk six of seven three point shots in the first two quarters of play.

“We’ve been not real aggressive throughout the tournament and I said we had to go out and be the aggressors and I thought we did good, rebounds kind of got us, they were tough on the boards and we just didn’t box out like we could have,” McFarland said.

Emilee Lane led the Monarchs with 14 points and Kassidi Yost added 8 points to the force.

The Monarchs earned a 4th place finish and moved to 1-2 on the season.

“I thought we improved, we played the first night, school the next day and another game the next night, I thought this morning the shoot around kind of helped us get a little more focused and ready for this game, we’re learning by playing and in practices, we’ll have plenty of those throughout the year,” McFarland said.