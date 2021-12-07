Tigers avoid letdown again Avila

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Tiger coach Mark Johnson was wary of Monday night’s game against Avila University.

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team had just come off a pair of MIAA wins on the road, including an overtime victory at Emporia State. Up next was a non-conference game against an NAIA school before another big conference game this weekend.

“The trap game, this is 100 percent the trap game,” Johnson said. “You have to get your motor up for the third time in six days. That’s the hard part.”

The Eagles were a hot-shooting bunch in the first half to keep it close, but Avila went cold in the second half and FHSU pulled away to win 75-59 at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Avila (4-8) shot 50 percent from the floor and canned 50 percent of its 3-pointers in the first half to trail 36-35 at the break. The Eagles cooled off from beyond the arc in the second half, sinking 27 percent of their 3-pointers.

“They have not been shooting the ball well, but they take a lot of them,” Johnson said. “Give them credit. Obviously, our defense was a little bit slow getting to them. They hit some tough shots.

“Second half, they weren’t shooting it as well,” he added. “We also (got) to them a little bit more.”

Junior forward Eric Smith, Jr., led Avila with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Riding to the rescue on a night the Tiger offense was out of sync at times was senior forward Jared Vitztum and redshirt-freshman point guard Kaleb Hammeke. Vitztum turned in his third double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. Hammeke scored a season-high 23 points and his nine assists were a career-high.

“Kaleb and Jaren carried us offensively tonight,” Johnson said. “We just struggled all the way around. Those two guys offensively set our team on their backs.”

Junior guard Nyjee Wright added 13 points. Wright, second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, often runs the offense in the halfcourt.

“I thought Nyjee had a couple flurries to help (Vitztum and Hammeke),” Johnson said.

When the Tigers look to get out and run, Johnson wants the ball in Hammeke’s hands.

“We play at a different pace with him in transition,” Johnson said. “We get a rebound or stop, we really want to get him the ball and get out in transition, try to get some easy baskets. He’s just as fast end-to-end as anyone in the league.”

Hammeke found junior guard Geoff Hamperian for a fast-break alley-oop layup to give the Tigers a 54-44 lead with 11:08 left in the game. The 6-foot Hammeke punctuated his big night with a fastbreak dunk to give the Tigers a 66-51 lead with 4:54 remaining.

“We see it every day; it’s not the first time he’s done it,” Johnson said of Hammeke’s dunk. “In warm-ups somebody sees this little 6-foot kid, and usually he’s the best athlete on the court.”

Johnson also was happy to see Vitztum, who led the nation in double-doubles last season, hit a medium-range jumper and not just score in the paint.

“Second half, he saw a 15-foot mid-range jumper fall,” Johnson said. “That’s his bread-and-butter shot.”

Johnson said he was unhappy with two things he saw in the victory, which moved FHSU to 7-0, the program’s best start since the 2013-14 season. Freshman guard Quinten Rock hurt his ankle in the first half and did not play in the second half. The Tigers, fourth in the country in rebounding margin, were outrebounded 34-32 by the Eagles. Johnson was unsure of Rock’s availability for the Tigers’ next game, against Nebraska-Kearney.

“He stepped on a guy and rolled it,” Johnson said. “We’ll know the severity in the next few days.”

The Tigers play host to the rival Lopers on Saturday in GMC. The women’s game tips off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.

“I think this is Kearney’s best team in a few years,” Johnson said. “Probably as a group the best front line and most physical front line we’ll play all year.”