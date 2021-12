By the Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State University junior tight end Hunter Budke has been named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NCAA Division II first team.

Budke, also a first-team MIAA selection, is the first Tiger on the AFCA first team since Nathan Shepherd in 2017. Budke caught 47 passes for 620 yards and eight touchdowns for FHSU this season.